Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced results of operations for the second quarter 2021.
Highlights
- Completed and put online two new wells in Monument Draw during the quarter
- 2021 capital program largely complete – 6 wells put online at average D&C cost of ~$878 per well per foot despite increasing service costs
- Continued success in reducing workover expense despite rising service and material prices due to 33% YTD reduction in failure rates over 2020
- Facility upgrades in Q2 expected to reduce well downtime and increase flow assurance in 2H 2021
Management Comments
Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “The second quarter was in many ways a pivot point for Battalion. Our team did a great job continuing the trend of capital discipline as we completed and brought online two wells in our Monument Draw area. With these two wells online, our 2021 capital program is substantially complete and I’m proud to be able to say we did so while remaining under budget despite rising service costs.”
“As our 2021 capital program draws to a close, we remain focused on our future as we prepare to accelerate in 2022 and beyond. We put significant effort this quarter into upgrading our central processing facility to allow for improved flow assurance and reduced downtime across our fields. With the improvements we’ve made to our facilities, as well as the improvements made by our midstream partners, we are well positioned to have a stronger second half of the year despite the completion of our 2021 development capital program.”
“As we enter the second half of 2021, we remain optimistic. Well results from our 2021 capital program are promising, and we feel confident in our ability to execute on our long-term plan of methodically growing the company.”
Results of Operations
Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the second quarter 2021 were 15,571 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (57% oil) and $64.4 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 14,264 Boepd (60% oil) and $18.5 million, respectively, during the second quarter 2020. The increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter 2020 is primarily attributable to an approximate $31.35 per Boe increase in average realized prices. Total production increased in the three months ended June 30, 2021, when compared to the same period in the prior year due to new production brought online as a result of our 2021 capital program as well as production from wells brought back online that were shut-in during May and June 2020 when historically low commodity prices occurred, which was partially offset by third-party processing curtailments and facility upgrades and repairs in the current year period.
Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 97% of the average NYMEX oil price during the second quarter of 2021. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $18.3 million during the second quarter 2021.
Lease operating and workover expense was $7.72 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021 and $8.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted G&A was $2.69 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.85 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).
The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 of $33.9 million and a net loss per basic and diluted share of $2.09. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported net income to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $14.1 million as compared to $23.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, included approximately $8.2 million of net proceeds from the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.
Liquidity and Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021, Battalion had $163.0 million of borrowings and $1.9 million of outstanding letters of credit issued under the Senior Revolving Credit Facility resulting in unused borrowing capacity of $20.1 million based on a borrowing base of $185.0 million. Total liquidity at June 30, 2021, inclusive of $1.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $21.5 million.
In May 2021, the Company entered into the Fourth Amendment to its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement which, among other things, reduced the borrowing base to $185.0 million effective June 1, 2021, and will further reduce the borrowing base to $175.0 million effective September 1, 2021.
Operations Update
The Company completed and brought on production two wells in its Monument Draw area during the quarter which substantially concludes the 2021 capital program.
About Battalion
Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating revenues:
|Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:
|Oil
|$
|51,935
|$
|15,758
|$
|93,205
|$
|57,675
|Natural gas
|5,317
|836
|14,404
|1,190
|Natural gas liquids
|6,851
|1,437
|11,760
|6,190
|Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
|64,103
|18,031
|119,369
|65,055
|Other
|263
|463
|515
|838
|Total operating revenues
|64,366
|18,494
|119,884
|65,893
|Operating expenses:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|10,169
|10,300
|19,636
|22,789
|Workover and other
|767
|539
|1,327
|1,862
|Taxes other than income
|2,912
|1,493
|6,104
|4,408
|Gathering and other
|14,331
|15,228
|27,502
|25,775
|Restructuring
|—
|2,162
|—
|2,580
|General and administrative
|4,031
|5,270
|8,858
|9,126
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|11,249
|14,382
|21,844
|32,412
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|—
|60,107
|—
|60,107
|Total operating expenses
|43,459
|109,481
|85,271
|159,059
|Income (loss) from operations
|20,907
|(90,987
|)
|34,613
|(93,166
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts
|(53,089
|)
|(34,761
|)
|(98,800
|)
|83,538
|Interest expense and other
|(1,747
|)
|(1,568
|)
|(3,117
|)
|(3,197
|)
|Total other income (expenses)
|(54,836
|)
|(36,329
|)
|(101,917
|)
|80,341
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(33,929
|)
|(127,316
|)
|(67,304
|)
|(12,825
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(33,929
|)
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|(67,304
|)
|$
|(12,825
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock:
|Basic
|$
|(2.09
|)
|$
|(7.86
|)
|$
|(4.14
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(2.09
|)
|$
|(7.86
|)
|$
|(4.14
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,268
|16,204
|16,250
|16,204
|Diluted
|16,268
|16,204
|16,250
|16,204
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,458
|$
|4,295
|Accounts receivable, net
|37,098
|32,242
|Assets from derivative contracts
|1,280
|8,559
|Prepaids and other
|2,475
|2,740
|Total current assets
|42,311
|47,836
|Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):
|Evaluated
|544,418
|509,274
|Unevaluated
|75,822
|75,494
|Gross oil and natural gas properties
|620,240
|584,768
|Less - accumulated depletion
|(316,519
|)
|(295,163
|)
|Net oil and natural gas properties
|303,721
|289,605
|Other operating property and equipment:
|Other operating property and equipment
|3,367
|3,535
|Less - accumulated depreciation
|(1,206
|)
|(1,149
|)
|Net other operating property and equipment
|2,161
|2,386
|Other noncurrent assets:
|Assets from derivative contracts
|563
|4,009
|Operating lease right of use assets
|78
|310
|Other assets
|2,903
|2,351
|Total assets
|$
|351,737
|$
|346,497
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|65,297
|$
|58,928
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|71,443
|22,125
|Current portion of long-term debt
|2,209
|1,720
|Operating lease liabilities
|78
|403
|Total current liabilities
|139,027
|83,176
|Long-term debt
|163,000
|158,489
|Other noncurrent liabilities:
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|15,117
|4,291
|Asset retirement obligations
|10,945
|10,583
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;
|16,268,037 and 16,203,979 shares issued and outstanding as of
|June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|331,117
|330,123
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(307,471
|)
|(240,167
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|23,648
|89,958
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|351,737
|$
|346,497
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(33,929
|)
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|(67,304
|)
|$
|(12,825
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|11,249
|14,382
|21,844
|32,412
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|—
|60,107
|—
|60,107
|Stock-based compensation, net
|485
|786
|1,079
|1,173
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
|34,817
|67,221
|70,869
|(45,157
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|—
|(739
|)
|—
|(5,723
|)
|Accrued settlements on derivative contracts
|2,404
|5,272
|6,972
|349
|Other income (expense)
|(170
|)
|457
|(287
|)
|464
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|14,856
|20,170
|33,173
|30,800
|Changes in working capital
|886
|10,591
|(4,073
|)
|12,304
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|15,742
|30,761
|29,100
|43,104
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
|(23,801
|)
|(43,007
|)
|(37,593
|)
|(91,164
|)
|Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties
|(150
|)
|500
|926
|500
|Funds held in escrow and other
|1
|—
|(2
|)
|509
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(23,950
|)
|(42,507
|)
|(36,669
|)
|(90,155
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings
|66,000
|30,209
|82,000
|81,209
|Repayments of borrowings
|(58,000
|)
|(19,000
|)
|(77,000
|)
|(44,000
|)
|Equity issuance costs and other
|(5
|)
|—
|(268
|)
|(32
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|7,995
|11,209
|4,732
|37,177
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(213
|)
|(537
|)
|(2,837
|)
|(9,874
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|1,671
|938
|4,295
|10,275
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|1,458
|$
|401
|$
|1,458
|$
|401
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Production volumes:
|Crude oil (MBbls)
|805
|775
|1,524
|1,712
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|2,055
|1,632
|4,188
|4,171
|Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|270
|251
|485
|601
|Total (MBoe)
|1,417
|1,298
|2,707
|3,008
|Average daily production (Boe/d)
|15,571
|14,264
|14,956
|16,527
|Average prices:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|64.52
|$
|20.33
|$
|61.16
|$
|33.69
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|2.59
|0.51
|3.44
|0.29
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|25.37
|5.73
|24.25
|10.30
|Total per Boe
|45.24
|13.89
|44.10
|21.63
|Cash effect of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|(22.55
|)
|$
|40.67
|$
|(18.13
|)
|$
|21.40
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|(0.06
|)
|0.58
|(0.07
|)
|0.42
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total per Boe
|(12.89
|)
|25.01
|(10.32
|)
|12.76
|Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|41.97
|$
|61.00
|$
|43.03
|$
|55.09
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|2.53
|1.09
|3.37
|0.71
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|25.37
|5.73
|24.25
|10.30
|Total per Boe
|32.35
|38.90
|33.78
|34.39
|Average cost per Boe:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|$
|7.18
|$
|7.94
|$
|7.25
|$
|7.58
|Workover and other
|0.54
|0.42
|0.49
|0.62
|Taxes other than income
|2.06
|1.15
|2.25
|1.47
|Gathering and other, as adjusted (1)
|10.11
|9.08
|10.16
|7.43
|Restructuring
|—
|1.67
|—
|0.86
|General and administrative, as adjusted (1)
|2.69
|2.85
|2.95
|2.08
|Depletion
|7.77
|10.79
|7.89
|10.51
|(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
|General and administrative:
|General and administrative, as reported
|$
|2.84
|$
|4.06
|$
|3.27
|$
|3.03
|Stock-based compensation:
|Non-cash
|(0.34
|)
|(0.61
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(0.39
|)
|Non-recurring professional fees and other:
|Cash
|0.19
|(0.60
|)
|0.08
|(0.56
|)
|General and administrative, as adjusted(2)
|$
|2.69
|$
|2.85
|$
|2.95
|$
|2.08
|Gathering and other, as reported
|10.11
|11.73
|10.16
|8.57
|Rig termination and stacking charges and other
|—
|(2.65
|)
|—
|(1.14
|)
|Gathering and other, as adjusted(3)
|$
|10.11
|$
|9.08
|$
|10.16
|$
|7.43
|Total operating costs, as reported
|22.73
|25.30
|23.42
|21.27
|Total adjusting items
|(0.15
|)
|(3.86
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(2.09
|)
|Total operating costs, as adjusted(4)
|$
|22.58
|$
|21.44
|$
|23.10
|$
|19.18
________________________________
|(2)
|General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
|(3)
|Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.
|(4)
|Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|As Reported:
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(33,929
|)
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|(67,304
|)
|$
|(12,825
|)
|Impact of Selected Items:
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:
|Crude oil
|$
|31,591
|$
|66,279
|$
|66,402
|$
|(45,555
|)
|Natural gas
|3,226
|942
|4,467
|398
|Total mark-to-market non-cash charge
|34,817
|67,221
|70,869
|(45,157
|)
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|—
|60,107
|—
|60,107
|Restructuring
|—
|2,162
|—
|2,580
|Rig termination and stacking charges
|—
|3,383
|—
|3,383
|Other
|(273
|)
|828
|(221
|)
|1,734
|Selected items, before income taxes
|34,544
|133,701
|70,648
|22,647
|Income tax effect of selected items
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Selected items, net of tax
|34,544
|133,701
|70,648
|22,647
|As Adjusted:
|Net income (loss), excluding selected items (1)(2)
|$
|615
|$
|6,385
|$
|3,344
|$
|9,822
|Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported
|$
|(2.09
|)
|$
|(7.86
|)
|$
|(4.14
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|Impact of selected items
|2.13
|8.25
|4.35
|1.40
|Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.61
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported
|$
|(2.09
|)
|$
|(7.86
|)
|$
|(4.14
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|Impact of selected items
|2.13
|8.25
|4.34
|1.40
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)(3)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.61
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|15,742
|$
|30,761
|$
|29,100
|$
|43,104
|Changes in working capital
|(886
|)
|(10,591
|)
|4,073
|(12,304
|)
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|14,856
|20,170
|33,173
|30,800
|Cash components of selected items
|(2,677
|)
|1,390
|(7,193
|)
|12,621
|Income tax effect of selected items
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)(2)
|$
|12,179
|$
|21,560
|$
|25,980
|$
|43,421
__________________________
|(1)
|Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
|(2)
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the periods. For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.
|(3)
|The impact of selected items for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(33,929
|)
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|(67,304
|)
|$
|(12,825
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|1,838
|1,842
|3,334
|3,556
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|11,249
|14,382
|21,844
|32,412
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|—
|60,107
|—
|60,107
|Stock-based compensation
|485
|786
|1,079
|1,173
|Interest income
|(84
|)
|(232
|)
|(209
|)
|(329
|)
|Restructuring
|—
|2,162
|—
|2,580
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|(2
|)
|52
|(6
|)
|52
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|34,817
|67,221
|70,869
|(45,157
|)
|Rig termination and stacking charges
|—
|3,383
|—
|3,383
|Other
|(273
|)
|828
|(221
|)
|1,734
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
|$
|14,101
|$
|23,215
|$
|29,386
|$
|46,686
_______________
|(1)
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
|(2)
|Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period. For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(33,929
|)
|$
|(33,375
|)
|$
|(63,757
|)
|$
|(153,125
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|1,838
|1,496
|1,853
|1,964
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|11,249
|10,595
|13,886
|15,755
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|—
|—
|26,702
|128,336
|Stock-based compensation
|485
|594
|785
|620
|Interest income
|(84
|)
|(125
|)
|(171
|)
|(273
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|(2
|)
|(4
|)
|—
|—
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|34,817
|36,052
|30,172
|21,128
|Other(1)
|(273
|)
|52
|(658
|)
|210
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)
|$
|14,101
|$
|15,285
|$
|8,812
|$
|14,615
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3)
|$
|52,813
______________________
|(1)
|Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include transaction costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs.
|(2)
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
|(3)
|Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes approximately $6.6 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019(1)
|September 30, 2019
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|114,491
|$
|(125,826
|)
|$
|(63,284
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|1,842
|1,714
|1,430
|9,911
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,382
|18,030
|19,996
|20,512
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|60,107
|—
|—
|45,568
|Stock-based compensation
|786
|387
|—
|(2,278
|)
|Interest income
|(232
|)
|(97
|)
|(128
|)
|(13
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|—
|—
|118,664
|1,758
|Restructuring
|2,162
|418
|1,175
|3,223
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|52
|—
|(6
|)
|2
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|—
|(506
|)
|(164
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|67,221
|(112,378
|)
|18,681
|(11,571
|)
|Rig termination and stacking charges
|3,383
|—
|—
|—
|Other(2)
|828
|906
|(901
|)
|15,276
|Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)
|$
|23,215
|$
|23,471
|$
|32,579
|$
|18,940
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4)
|$
|98,205
________________
|(1)
|For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the Adjusted LTM EBITDA as of June 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.
|(2)
|Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported includes prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs.
|(3)
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
|(4)
|Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes approximately $16.4 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period. For this period, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.
