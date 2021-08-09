checkAd

Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced results of operations for the second quarter 2021.

Highlights

  • Completed and put online two new wells in Monument Draw during the quarter
  • 2021 capital program largely complete – 6 wells put online at average D&C cost of ~$878 per well per foot despite increasing service costs
  • Continued success in reducing workover expense despite rising service and material prices due to 33% YTD reduction in failure rates over 2020
  • Facility upgrades in Q2 expected to reduce well downtime and increase flow assurance in 2H 2021

Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “The second quarter was in many ways a pivot point for Battalion. Our team did a great job continuing the trend of capital discipline as we completed and brought online two wells in our Monument Draw area. With these two wells online, our 2021 capital program is substantially complete and I’m proud to be able to say we did so while remaining under budget despite rising service costs.”

“As our 2021 capital program draws to a close, we remain focused on our future as we prepare to accelerate in 2022 and beyond. We put significant effort this quarter into upgrading our central processing facility to allow for improved flow assurance and reduced downtime across our fields. With the improvements we’ve made to our facilities, as well as the improvements made by our midstream partners, we are well positioned to have a stronger second half of the year despite the completion of our 2021 development capital program.”

“As we enter the second half of 2021, we remain optimistic. Well results from our 2021 capital program are promising, and we feel confident in our ability to execute on our long-term plan of methodically growing the company.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the second quarter 2021 were 15,571 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (57% oil) and $64.4 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 14,264 Boepd (60% oil) and $18.5 million, respectively, during the second quarter 2020. The increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter 2020 is primarily attributable to an approximate $31.35 per Boe increase in average realized prices. Total production increased in the three months ended June 30, 2021, when compared to the same period in the prior year due to new production brought online as a result of our 2021 capital program as well as production from wells brought back online that were shut-in during May and June 2020 when historically low commodity prices occurred, which was partially offset by third-party processing curtailments and facility upgrades and repairs in the current year period.

Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 97% of the average NYMEX oil price during the second quarter of 2021. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $18.3 million during the second quarter 2021.

Lease operating and workover expense was $7.72 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021 and $8.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted G&A was $2.69 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.85 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 of $33.9 million and a net loss per basic and diluted share of $2.09. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported net income to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $14.1 million as compared to $23.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, included approximately $8.2 million of net proceeds from the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, Battalion had $163.0 million of borrowings and $1.9 million of outstanding letters of credit issued under the Senior Revolving Credit Facility resulting in unused borrowing capacity of $20.1 million based on a borrowing base of $185.0 million. Total liquidity at June 30, 2021, inclusive of $1.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $21.5 million.

In May 2021, the Company entered into the Fourth Amendment to its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement which, among other things, reduced the borrowing base to $185.0 million effective June 1, 2021, and will further reduce the borrowing base to $175.0 million effective September 1, 2021.

Operations Update

The Company completed and brought on production two wells in its Monument Draw area during the quarter which substantially concludes the 2021 capital program.

Conference Call Information

Battalion Oil Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). To participate in the conference call, dial +1 334-777-6979 or 800-377-9510 (toll free) a few minutes before the call begins and reference Battalion Oil Corporation confirmation code 9932177. The conference call recording will also be posted to Battalion’s website: www.battalionoil.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects”, "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

Chris Lang
Manager, Finance
(832) 538-0551

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
       2021     2020     2021     2020  
Operating revenues:                        
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:                        
Oil   $ 51,935     $ 15,758     $ 93,205     $ 57,675  
Natural gas     5,317       836       14,404       1,190  
Natural gas liquids     6,851       1,437       11,760       6,190  
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales     64,103       18,031       119,369       65,055  
Other     263       463       515       838  
Total operating revenues     64,366       18,494       119,884       65,893  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Production:                        
Lease operating     10,169       10,300       19,636       22,789  
Workover and other     767       539       1,327       1,862  
Taxes other than income     2,912       1,493       6,104       4,408  
Gathering and other     14,331       15,228       27,502       25,775  
Restructuring           2,162             2,580  
General and administrative     4,031       5,270       8,858       9,126  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     11,249       14,382       21,844       32,412  
Full cost ceiling impairment           60,107             60,107  
Total operating expenses     43,459       109,481       85,271       159,059  
Income (loss) from operations     20,907       (90,987 )     34,613       (93,166 )
                         
Other income (expenses):                        
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts     (53,089 )     (34,761 )     (98,800 )     83,538  
Interest expense and other     (1,747 )     (1,568 )     (3,117 )     (3,197 )
Total other income (expenses)     (54,836 )     (36,329 )     (101,917 )     80,341  
Income (loss) before income taxes     (33,929 )     (127,316 )     (67,304 )     (12,825 )
Income tax benefit (provision)                        
Net income (loss)   $ (33,929 )   $ (127,316 )   $ (67,304 )   $ (12,825 )
                         
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:                        
Basic   $ (2.09 )   $ (7.86 )   $ (4.14 )   $ (0.79 )
Diluted   $ (2.09 )   $ (7.86 )   $ (4.14 )   $ (0.79 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     16,268       16,204       16,250       16,204  
Diluted     16,268       16,204       16,250       16,204  

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

             
       June 30, 2021      December 31, 2020
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,458     $ 4,295  
Accounts receivable, net     37,098       32,242  
Assets from derivative contracts     1,280       8,559  
Prepaids and other     2,475       2,740  
Total current assets     42,311       47,836  
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):            
Evaluated     544,418       509,274  
Unevaluated     75,822       75,494  
Gross oil and natural gas properties     620,240       584,768  
Less - accumulated depletion     (316,519 )     (295,163 )
Net oil and natural gas properties     303,721       289,605  
Other operating property and equipment:            
Other operating property and equipment     3,367       3,535  
Less - accumulated depreciation     (1,206 )     (1,149 )
Net other operating property and equipment     2,161       2,386  
Other noncurrent assets:            
Assets from derivative contracts     563       4,009  
Operating lease right of use assets     78       310  
Other assets     2,903       2,351  
Total assets   $ 351,737     $ 346,497  
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 65,297     $ 58,928  
Liabilities from derivative contracts     71,443       22,125  
Current portion of long-term debt     2,209       1,720  
Operating lease liabilities     78       403  
Total current liabilities     139,027       83,176  
Long-term debt     163,000       158,489  
Other noncurrent liabilities:            
Liabilities from derivative contracts     15,117       4,291  
Asset retirement obligations     10,945       10,583  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;            
16,268,037 and 16,203,979 shares issued and outstanding as of            
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     331,117       330,123  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     (307,471 )     (240,167 )
Total stockholders' equity     23,648       89,958  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 351,737     $ 346,497  

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
       2021     2020     2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income (loss)   $ (33,929 )   $ (127,316 )   $ (67,304 )   $ (12,825 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash                        
provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     11,249       14,382       21,844       32,412  
Full cost ceiling impairment           60,107             60,107  
Stock-based compensation, net     485       786       1,079       1,173  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts     34,817       67,221       70,869       (45,157 )
Reorganization items, net           (739 )           (5,723 )
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts     2,404       5,272       6,972       349  
Other income (expense)     (170 )     457       (287 )     464  
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital     14,856       20,170       33,173       30,800  
Changes in working capital     886       10,591       (4,073 )     12,304  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     15,742       30,761       29,100       43,104  
                         
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures     (23,801 )     (43,007 )     (37,593 )     (91,164 )
Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties     (150 )     500       926       500  
Funds held in escrow and other     1             (2 )     509  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (23,950 )     (42,507 )     (36,669 )     (90,155 )
                         
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Proceeds from borrowings     66,000       30,209       82,000       81,209  
Repayments of borrowings     (58,000 )     (19,000 )     (77,000 )     (44,000 )
Equity issuance costs and other     (5 )           (268 )     (32 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     7,995       11,209       4,732       37,177  
                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (213 )     (537 )     (2,837 )     (9,874 )
                         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     1,671       938       4,295       10,275  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 1,458     $ 401     $ 1,458     $ 401  

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Production volumes:                        
Crude oil (MBbls)     805       775       1,524       1,712  
Natural gas (MMcf)     2,055       1,632       4,188       4,171  
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)     270       251       485       601  
Total (MBoe)     1,417       1,298       2,707       3,008  
Average daily production (Boe/d)     15,571       14,264       14,956       16,527  
                         
Average prices:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 64.52     $ 20.33     $ 61.16     $ 33.69  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     2.59       0.51       3.44       0.29  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     25.37       5.73       24.25       10.30  
Total per Boe     45.24       13.89       44.10       21.63  
                         
Cash effect of derivative contracts:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ (22.55 )   $ 40.67     $ (18.13 )   $ 21.40  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     (0.06 )     0.58       (0.07 )     0.42  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)                        
Total per Boe     (12.89 )     25.01       (10.32 )     12.76  
                         
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 41.97     $ 61.00     $ 43.03     $ 55.09  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     2.53       1.09       3.37       0.71  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     25.37       5.73       24.25       10.30  
Total per Boe     32.35       38.90       33.78       34.39  
                         
Average cost per Boe:                        
Production:                        
Lease operating   $ 7.18     $ 7.94     $ 7.25     $ 7.58  
Workover and other     0.54       0.42       0.49       0.62  
Taxes other than income     2.06       1.15       2.25       1.47  
Gathering and other, as adjusted (1)     10.11       9.08       10.16       7.43  
Restructuring           1.67             0.86  
General and administrative, as adjusted (1)     2.69       2.85       2.95       2.08  
Depletion     7.77          10.79       7.89       10.51  
                         
(1)   Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
                         
General and administrative:                        
General and administrative, as reported   $ 2.84     $ 4.06     $ 3.27     $ 3.03  
Stock-based compensation:                        
Non-cash     (0.34 )     (0.61 )     (0.40 )     (0.39 )
Non-recurring professional fees and other:                        
Cash     0.19       (0.60 )     0.08       (0.56 )
General and administrative, as adjusted(2)   $ 2.69     $ 2.85     $ 2.95     $ 2.08  
                         
Gathering and other, as reported     10.11       11.73       10.16       8.57  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other           (2.65 )           (1.14 )
Gathering and other, as adjusted(3)   $ 10.11     $ 9.08     $ 10.16     $ 7.43  
                         
Total operating costs, as reported     22.73       25.30       23.42       21.27  
Total adjusting items     (0.15 )     (3.86 )     (0.32 )     (2.09 )
Total operating costs, as adjusted(4)   $ 22.58     $ 21.44     $ 23.10     $ 19.18  

________________________________

(2)   General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3)   Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.
(4)   Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
As Reported:                        
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (33,929 )   $ (127,316 )   $ (67,304 )   $ (12,825 )
                         
Impact of Selected Items:                        
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:                        
Crude oil   $ 31,591     $ 66,279     $ 66,402     $ (45,555 )
Natural gas     3,226       942       4,467       398  
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge     34,817       67,221       70,869       (45,157 )
Full cost ceiling impairment           60,107             60,107  
Restructuring           2,162             2,580  
Rig termination and stacking charges           3,383             3,383  
Other     (273 )     828       (221 )     1,734  
Selected items, before income taxes     34,544       133,701       70,648       22,647  
Income tax effect of selected items                        
Selected items, net of tax     34,544       133,701       70,648       22,647  
                         
As Adjusted:                        
Net income (loss), excluding selected items (1)(2)   $ 615     $ 6,385     $ 3,344     $ 9,822  
                         
Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (2.09 )   $ (7.86 )   $ (4.14 )   $ (0.79 )
Impact of selected items     2.13       8.25       4.35       1.40  
Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)   $ 0.04     $ 0.39     $ 0.21     $ 0.61  
                         
                         
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (2.09 )   $ (7.86 )   $ (4.14 )   $ (0.79 )
Impact of selected items     2.13       8.25       4.34       1.40  
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)(3)   $ 0.04     $ 0.39     $ 0.20     $ 0.61  
                         
                         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 15,742     $ 30,761     $ 29,100     $ 43,104  
Changes in working capital     (886 )     (10,591 )     4,073       (12,304 )
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital     14,856       20,170       33,173       30,800  
Cash components of selected items     (2,677 )     1,390       (7,193 )     12,621  
Income tax effect of selected items                        
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)(2)   $ 12,179     $ 21,560     $ 25,980     $ 43,421  

__________________________

(1)   Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(2)   For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the periods. For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.
(3)   The impact of selected items for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (33,929 )   $ (127,316 )   $ (67,304 )   $ (12,825 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     1,838       1,842       3,334       3,556  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     11,249       14,382       21,844       32,412  
Full cost ceiling impairment           60,107             60,107  
Stock-based compensation     485       786       1,079       1,173  
Interest income     (84 )     (232 )     (209 )     (329 )
Restructuring           2,162             2,580  
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets     (2 )     52       (6 )     52  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     34,817       67,221       70,869       (45,157 )
Rig termination and stacking charges           3,383             3,383  
Other     (273 )     828       (221 )     1,734  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)   $ 14,101     $ 23,215     $ 29,386     $ 46,686  

_______________

(1)   Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(2)   Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period. For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (33,929 )   $ (33,375 )   $ (63,757 )   $ (153,125 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     1,838       1,496       1,853       1,964  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     11,249       10,595       13,886       15,755  
Full cost ceiling impairment                 26,702       128,336  
Stock-based compensation     485       594       785       620  
Interest income     (84 )     (125 )     (171 )     (273 )
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets     (2 )     (4 )            
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     34,817       36,052       30,172       21,128  
Other(1)     (273 )     52       (658 )     210  
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)   $ 14,101     $ 15,285     $ 8,812     $ 14,615  
                         
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3)   $ 52,813                    

______________________

(1)   Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include transaction costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs.
(2)   Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(3)   Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes approximately $6.6 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                           
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months  
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended  
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019(1)   September 30, 2019  
                           
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (127,316 )   $ 114,491     $ (125,826 )   $ (63,284 )  
Impact of adjusting items:                          
Interest expense     1,842       1,714       1,430       9,911    
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     14,382       18,030       19,996       20,512    
Full cost ceiling impairment     60,107                   45,568    
Stock-based compensation     786       387             (2,278 )  
Interest income     (232 )     (97 )     (128 )     (13 )  
Reorganization items, net                 118,664       1,758    
Restructuring     2,162       418       1,175       3,223    
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets     52             (6 )     2    
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets                 (506 )     (164 )  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     67,221       (112,378 )     18,681       (11,571 )  
Rig termination and stacking charges     3,383                      
Other(2)     828       906       (901 )     15,276    
Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)   $ 23,215     $ 23,471     $ 32,579     $ 18,940    
                           
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4)   $ 98,205                      

________________

(1)   For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the Adjusted LTM EBITDA as of June 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.
(2)   Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported includes prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs.
(3)    Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(4)   Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes approximately $16.4 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.   For this period, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.

 





Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced results of operations for the second quarter 2021. Highlights Completed and put online two new …

