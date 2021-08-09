checkAd

Flexion Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from Phase 2 Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Safety Study of ZILRETTA in Shoulder Osteoarthritis (OA)

  • Data published in Drugs in R&D confirms extended-release PK profile of ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) in patients with shoulder OA
  • Plasma PK data indicate the total and maximal exposure to triamcinolone acetonide (TA) was approximately two-thirds lower in patients treated with ZILRETTA compared to triamcinolone acetonide in crystalline suspension (TAcs)
  • Registration trial in patients with shoulder OA expected to begin later this year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced that the results from the randomized, open-label, Phase 2 pharmacokinetic (PK) trial of ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) were published in Drugs in R&D. The study compared the plasma PK profile of ZILRETTA to immediate-release triamcinolone acetonide in crystalline suspension (TAcs) and assessed the safety and general tolerability of ZILRETTA in osteoarthritis (OA) of the shoulder.

“Shoulder OA pain can significantly impact a person’s quality of life; however, there are currently no FDA approved pharmacologic treatments for this common and debilitating condition,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion. “The publication of these data demonstrate that ZILRETTA’s release profile in the shoulder is consistent with what we observed in the knee, and they strengthen our confidence in the potential for our product to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people confronting OA shoulder pain.”

In the Phase 2, randomized, open-label, single-dose study, 25 adults with moderate to severe shoulder OA received a single ultrasound-guided intra-articular (IA) injection of either ZILRETTA (n=12) or TAcs (n=13). All patients were evaluated for 12 weeks post-injection. PK and safety profiles of ZILRETTA were similar to those reported in Phase 3 studies of patients with knee OA. Plasma PK findings from this study were also consistent with the extended release of triamcinolone acetonide (TA) within the synovial fluid following an IA injection of ZILRETTA in the knee. Extended release may enable sustained analgesic effect in the shoulder.

