STERIS Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter

  • First quarter revenue increases 45% as reported; 21% constant currency organic
  • Cantel Medical integration on track
  • Company increases outlook and raises quarterly dividend

DUBLIN, IRELAND, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Revenue as reported for the quarter increased 45% to $968.4 million compared with $668.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Constant currency organic revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) increased 21% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which was negatively impacted by the pandemic.  

“We are pleased to report a strong start to our new fiscal year,” said Dan Carestio, President and Chief Executive Officer of STERIS. “We are well underway with our integration efforts for Cantel Medical and are making good progress on that front. Based on our performance in the first quarter and expectations for the full fiscal year, we are updating our outlook for fiscal 2022 to reflect better than anticipated performance across the company.”

As reported, net loss for the first quarter was $21.8 million or ($0.24) per diluted share, compared with net income of $89.6 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2022 first quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $140 million in one-time expenses associated with the Cantel Medical acquisition. Adjusted net income (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $159.9 million or $1.76 per diluted share, compared with the previous year’s first quarter of $113.3 million or $1.32 per diluted share.

First Quarter Segment Results
Healthcare revenue as reported grew 51% in the quarter to $602.8 million compared with $399.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with $95.8 million added from acquisitions during the quarter. Constant currency organic revenue increased 25% for the quarter. This performance reflected a 147% increase in consumable revenue, a 31% increase in service revenue and an 18% improvement in capital equipment revenue. Healthcare operating income was $136.2 million compared with $84.2 million in last year’s first quarter. The increase in profitability was primarily due to the increase in organic volume and acquired businesses.

