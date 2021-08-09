checkAd

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Forgiveness of SBA PPP Loan

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 22:35  |  40   |   |   

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and …

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets, today announced that, on August 9, 2021, the Company received notice that the Small Business Administration had remitted funds to the lender of record to fully repay the principal amount of our Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and accrued interest.

Accordingly, Unique Fabricating will recognize a gain of $6.1 million related to the forgiveness of the PPP loan in its financial results for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2021.

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness ("NVH") management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning ("HVAC"), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's or the Company's industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements including statements relating to the Company's results for the third quarter of 2021 to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by this press release. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our expectations about net sales, Consolidated EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular the Section entitled "Risk Factors", as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Unique Fabricating does not intend to update this information, unless required by law. Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this press release.

Investor Inquiries:
Rob Fink, FNK IR
(646) 809-0408
rob@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Unique Fabricating, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659011/Unique-Fabricating-Inc-Announces-For ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Forgiveness of SBA PPP Loan AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...