Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 16

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 23:00   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Monday, August 16, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time

Toll Free:

 

877-407-0792

International:

 

201-689-8263

Conference ID:

 

13722197

Webcast:

 

https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

