Bioasis Announces Allowance of Japanese Patent Application in Japan Relating to xB³ Fusion Protein Comprising Iduronate-2-sulfatase

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology to enhance the delivery of biologics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) for the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Japanese Patent Office (“JPO”) issued Japanese Patent No. 2019-189551 Notice of Allowance for the Company’s xB3-IDS fusion proteins.

The patent relates to fusion proteins between Bioasis’ xB3 and Iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS), and compositions and methods related to the use thereof. The issued claims of this patent cover the compositions for xB3-IDS fusion protein and treatment of lysosomal storage disease with or at risk of developing central nervous system involvement, including Hunter Syndrome (MPS II). This patent follows the June 18, 2020, Australian patent application No. 2015219339 granted by the Australian patent office also relating to the iduronate-2-sulfatase, or IDS, polypeptide.
     
“We are excited about the acceptance of this patent by the Japanese Patent Office. It represents a major milestone for our intellectual property protection around our core assets for the delivery in the Lysosomal Storage Disease area in the important Asian market, particularly the Japanese market. In addition to the already granted patents worldwide, this further strengthens and reinforces our standing around our xB3 platform technology, particularly in the Lysosomal Storage Disease area,” said Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Executive Chair of the Board of Bioasis.

About Bioasis
Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

