Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Founders Convert Super Voting and Multiple Voting Shares into Subordinate Voting Shares

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, and James Cacioppo and Denis Arsenault, announced that on August 9, 2021, all issued and outstanding super voting shares of Jushi (“Super Voting Shares”) and multiple voting shares of Jushi (“Multiple Voting Shares”) were converted into subordinate voting shares of Jushi (“Subordinate Voting Shares”) in accordance with the terms of the Super Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares. The outstanding warrants to acquire Super Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares were also converted into warrants to acquire Subordinate Voting Shares, without any amendment to the other terms of such warrants. In particular:



149,000 Super Voting Shares were converted into 14,900,000 Subordinate Voting Shares

162,750 warrants to acquire Super Voting Shares were converted into 16,275,000 warrants to acquire Subordinate Voting Shares

4,000,000 Multiple Voting Shares were converted into 4,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares; and

6,750,000 warrants to acquire Multiple Voting Shares were converted into 6,750,000 warrants to acquire Subordinate Voting Shares (collectively, the “Conversions”).

The Conversions were made as a result of consent notices received by Jushi from the requisite holders of the Super Voting Shares and the Multiple Voting Shares. Following the Conversions, there are no Jushi Super Voting Shares or Multiple Voting Shares issued and outstanding. The Conversions have the effect of retiring the enhanced voting rights of Jushi’s majority stockholders, whose ownership or control of securities of Jushi after the Conversion is as follows: