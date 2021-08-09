Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Founders Convert Super Voting and Multiple Voting Shares into Subordinate Voting Shares
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, and James Cacioppo and Denis Arsenault, announced that on August 9, 2021, all
issued and outstanding super voting shares of Jushi (“Super Voting Shares”) and multiple voting shares of Jushi (“Multiple Voting Shares”) were converted into subordinate voting shares of Jushi
(“Subordinate Voting Shares”) in accordance with the terms of the Super Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares. The outstanding warrants to acquire Super Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
were also converted into warrants to acquire Subordinate Voting Shares, without any amendment to the other terms of such warrants. In particular:
- 149,000 Super Voting Shares were converted into 14,900,000 Subordinate Voting Shares
- 162,750 warrants to acquire Super Voting Shares were converted into 16,275,000 warrants to acquire Subordinate Voting Shares
- 4,000,000 Multiple Voting Shares were converted into 4,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares; and
- 6,750,000 warrants to acquire Multiple Voting Shares were converted into 6,750,000 warrants to acquire Subordinate Voting Shares (collectively, the “Conversions”).
The Conversions were made as a result of consent notices received by Jushi from the requisite holders of the Super Voting Shares and the Multiple Voting Shares. Following the Conversions, there are no Jushi Super Voting Shares or Multiple Voting Shares issued and outstanding. The Conversions have the effect of retiring the enhanced voting rights of Jushi’s majority stockholders, whose ownership or control of securities of Jushi after the Conversion is as follows:
|
Subordinate Voting
Shares held
following the
Conversion1
|
Options held to
acquire
Subordinate Voting
Shares following
the Conversion
|
Warrants held to
acquire
Subordinate Voting
Shares following
the Conversion1
|Current Percentage Ownership2
|James Cacioppo3
|14,786,934
|2,385,000
|20,820,002
|19.43%
|Denis Arsenault
|7,144,133
|-
|13,250,000
|10.99%
1 Converted as per the terms and conditions of the Super Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares, as applicable
