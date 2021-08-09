Xcel Brands to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on August 12, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.



A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel’s website at https://www.xcelbrands.com/. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 855-327-6838. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for approximately two weeks following the event and can be accessed at 844-512-2921 using replay pin number 10016081.