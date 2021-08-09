checkAd

Vonage to Present at August Investor Conferences

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Virtual)
Tuesday, August 10 at 2:55 PM ET

KeyBanc 22nd Annual Technology Leadership Forum (Virtual)
Wednesday, August 11 at 1:20 PM ET

A live webcast and replay of each event will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations site.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

 

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Hunter Blankenbaker, 732.444.4926, hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com

Media Contact: Jo Ann Tizzano, 732.365.1363, joann.tizzano@vonage.com




