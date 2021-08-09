Electromed, Inc. Announces Select Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

Net revenue of between $9.3 million and $9.5 million, compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q4 FY 2020”), driven primarily by strong growth in home care revenue.

Operating income of between $0.5 million and $0.7 million, compared to $1.3 million in Q4 FY 2020. The prior year period benefitted from $0.9 million of government stimulus income from the Provider Relief Fund established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”).

The recent data security incident did not have a material impact on either revenue or operating income in the period and is described in a separate press release issued on August 9, 2021.

Cash of approximately $11.9 million and no debt as of June 30, 2021.

Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed, commented, “We expect to report strong quarterly net revenue in our fiscal fourth quarter with 37% year over year growth at the midpoint of our preliminary estimated revenue range. We are pleased with our progress, especially given the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. I am extremely proud of our entire team’s dedication to ensuring that our SmartVest Airway Clearance devices continue to reach patients needing high frequency chest wall oscillation during the pandemic.

“We are providing select preliminary financial results due to our participation in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021, and to inform shareholders that the data security incident disclosed on August 9, 2021 did not have a material impact on our fiscal fourth quarter financial results. We look forward to providing additional financial details when we release our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results later this month.”

The foregoing preliminary unaudited financial information for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 is based upon estimates and subject to completion of our financial closing procedures and external audit process. Such financial information has been prepared by management solely on the basis of currently available information. The preliminary unaudited financial information does not represent and is not a substitute for a comprehensive statement of financial results, and our actual results may differ materially from these estimates because of final adjustments, the completion of our financial closing procedures, including the pending audit of the company’s annual financial statements, and other developments after the date of this release.