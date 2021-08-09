Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal Hypertension

Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal HypertensionNews in summaryCloud DX signs new revenue sharing channel partnership agreement with DagammaJoint solution will help expectant mothers detect hypertension during pregnancyMarket …

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient-monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce a new commercial agreement with Dagamma Ecommerce Solutions (‘Dagamma'). As a niche market leader in the US market, Dagamma delivers innovative consumer wellness and tracking solutions for growing families. The arrangement brings Cloud DX's award-winning Connected Health remote patient-monitoring solution to expectant mothers at risk for maternal hypertension.

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDPs), chronic (or pre-existing) hypertension, gestational hypertension and, especially, pre-eclampsia, remain leading causes of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality. Risk factors include a mother's age being over 35, a history of migraines, existing hypertension, and auto-immune diseases. According to Cleveland Clinic, high blood pressure complicates about 10% of pregnancies.

Cloud DX Connected Health has been deployed by leading ob-gyns to manage maternal blood pressure in office and clinical settings since 2017.

Under the newly signed agreement, Dagamma will market a Cloud DX-branded, guided self-care maternal blood pressure program to purchasers via its established distribution channels, including its main website babydoppler.com and retail/eCommerce partners including Amazon, Walmart, Target and BestBuy. Cloud DX and Dagamma will share revenues.

The program includes a Cloud DX integrated wireless blood pressure cuff and Connected Health app along with educational materials, coaching support from Cloud DX staff and approximately five months of automated monitoring covering pre- and post-delivery periods. If the Cloud DX remote automated monitoring software detects a trend towards elevated blood pressure, the user is notified and can print or save a report of her vital signs to forward to her physician. Cloud DX will not supply medical services or advice through this program. Sales of Cloud DX programs with Dagamma are expected to begin on or before September 1, 2021.