Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Distributions on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR) (the “Fund”), today approved maintaining the Fund’s regular monthly distribution rate for each of the next three months as follows:

Cents per Common Share

Record Date

Payable Date

September 2021 18.5 September 6, 2021 September 30, 2021

October 2021 18.5 October 18, 2021 October 29, 2021

November 2021 18.5 November 16, 2021 November 30, 2021

About Source Capital, Inc.

Source Capital, Inc. is a closed-end investment company managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOR.” The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund may invest in longer duration assets like dividend paying equities and illiquid assets like private loans in pursuit of its investment objective and is thus intended only for those investors with a long-term investment horizon (greater than or equal to ~5 years).

You can obtain additional information by visiting the website at www.fpa.com, by email at crm@fpa.com, toll free by calling 1-800-982-4372, or by contacting the Fund in writing.

Important Disclosures

You should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest.

Distributions may include ordinary income, net capital gains and/or returns of capital. Generally, a return of capital would occur when the amount distributed by the Fund includes a portion of (or is comprised entirely of) your investment in the Fund in addition to (or rather than) your pro-rata portion of the Fund’s net income or capital gains. The Fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with “yield” or “income.” A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder’s tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund. If the Fund estimates that a portion of its distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will notify shareholders of the estimated composition of such distribution through a separate written Section 19 notice. Such notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. Final tax characteristics of all Fund distributions will be provided on Form 1099-DIV, which is mailed after the close of the calendar year.