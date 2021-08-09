checkAd

Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX Showcased During U.S. Secretary of Energy’s Michigan Manufacturing Facilities Tour

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021   

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, recently met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Representative Haley Stevens to showcase the Hypertruck ERX at development collaborator FEV North America’s Auburn Hills, Michigan facility. The visit was part of a tour to promote the Biden administration’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Representative Haley Stevens take an in-depth look at the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX during a tour of the FEV North American Technical Center in Auburn Hills, MI. (Photo: Business Wire)

Secretary Granholm and Representative Stevens were given an in-depth overview of the innovative, American-made technology that powers the Hypertruck ERX, and also took a ride in a proof-of-concept unit, experiencing firsthand the quiet power of an electrified Class 8 truck.

“We were so pleased to showcase the Hypertruck ERX to Secretary Granholm, whose commitment to helping America achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions through innovative clean energy technology aligns with our vision of an electrified trucking industry,” said Bobby Cherian, Senior Vice President of Sales and Supply Chain.

“Hyliion’s powertrain technology provides fleets with a next-generation solution that empowers them to efficiently address sustainability goals by reducing their carbon footprint while bolstering performance,” Cherian added.

The Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks and will provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance to fleets nationwide. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

In April, Hyliion announced a first of its kind Hypertruck Innovation Council with leading fleet and technology companies that will test and provide feedback on the Hypertruck ERX. Just last week, the company noted that one of its current customers, Detmar Logistics LLC, has executed a reservation agreement covering 300 Hypertruck ERX, with Hyliion showcasing demonstration units to the Detmar team in late 2021 and trials running in 2022.

