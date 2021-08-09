checkAd

PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Uplist Date to NASDAQ and Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 23:37  |  33   |   |   

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that the Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 10, 2021, under the symbol “PMCB.” The Company also announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering.

The offering consists of 3,529,412 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,529,412 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an effective combined public offering price of $4.25 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants have an exercise price of $4.25 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. PharmaCyte expects to receive gross proceeds from the underwritten public offering of approximately $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

H.C. Wainwright is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

In addition, PharmaCyte has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 529,411 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 529,411 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

All the securities being sold in the offering are being offered by PharmaCyte. The offering is expected to close on or about August 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being offered by PharmaCyte pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S‑3 (File No. 333-255044) that was previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 14, 2021. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and, when available, will be on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, at 430 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711, or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Uplist Date to NASDAQ and Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste