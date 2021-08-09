checkAd

Atlas Financial Holdings Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 23:44  |  18   |   |   

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AFHIF) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Atlas will discuss these results in a conference call the following morning (Wednesday, August 11, 2021) at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:
 (United States): 877-407-9753
(International): 201-493-6739

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "Atlas". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the “Investor Relations” section of Atlas’ website at www.atlas-fin.com/investorrelations after the issuance of the earnings release.

Submit Questions for the Call
 Questions for consideration for the call can be emailed to aprior@equityny.com prior to 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Webcast
 The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of Atlas’ website or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atfin/mediaframe ....

Audio and a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Atlas
 The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the “light” commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers) and business auto. Atlas’ specialized infrastructure is designed to leverage analytics, expertise and technology to efficiently and profitably provide insurance solutions for independent contractors, owner operators and other smaller accounts.

The Company’s strategy is focused on leveraging its managing general agency operation (“AGMI”) and its insuretech digital platform (“optOn”). For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com, www.agmiinsurance.com, and www.getopton.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Financial Holdings Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AFHIF) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Atlas will discuss …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste