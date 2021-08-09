Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today reported its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q3 FY2021" and "YTD FY2021", respectively). All dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.