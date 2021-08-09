checkAd

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Pricing of 0.670% Senior Notes Due 2023 and 2.043% Senior Notes Due 2028

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) (“HII” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 0.670% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 2.043% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes,” and such offering, the “Notes Offering”).

The Notes Offering is part of the financing for the previously announced acquisition of Alion Science and Technology (“Alion”), pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of July 4, 2021 (the “Alion Purchase Agreement”), by and among Alion Holding Corp., Alion Holdings LLC and the Company (the “Alion Acquisition”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with borrowings under its term loan credit facility, to fund the purchase price for the Alion Acquisition.

The Notes Offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the Alion Acquisition and the completion of the Alion Acquisition is subject to certain conditions. If the closing of the Alion Acquisition has not occurred on or prior to the earlier of (i) April 4, 2022 (subject to an extension of up to 60 days under certain circumstances), and (ii) the date the Alion Purchase Agreement is terminated, the Company will be required to redeem all of the outstanding Notes at a redemption price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereof, if any, to, but excluding, the special mandatory redemption date. There is no escrow account for, or security interest in, the proceeds from the sale of the Notes. Additionally, the Company expects to enter into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which it will agree to file a registration statement with respect to an offer to exchange the Notes for substantially identical notes registered under the Securities Act (or, under certain circumstances, a shelf registration statement covering resales of the Notes).

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on an unsecured basis, by each of the Company’s domestic subsidiaries that guarantees debt under the Company’s amended and restated revolving credit facility and, subject to certain exceptions, any domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s debt in the future under any other credit facilities or capital markets debt. The Notes Offering is expected to close on Aug. 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

