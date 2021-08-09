checkAd

Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 23:53  |  27   |   |   

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net loss of $3.0 million, ($.10) per share, adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million. 

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are experiencing one of the strongest and most dramatic market turn arounds we have seen in years.  As a result, we have added an additional 500,000 tons of contracted sales during the quarter and expect to ship ~1 million more tons in the last half of 2021 versus the first half, representing a 40% increase in shipments."

Below are highlights for the quarter and first six months of 2021:

  • Additional contracted sales of 500,000 tons added during the quarter.
    • Q2 2021, shipments improved to a 5.6 million-ton annualized pace from a 4.7 million-ton annualized pace in Q1 2021.  We expect shipments in the last half of 2021 to run at an ~7.0 million-ton annualized pace.

  • Hallador generated $6.4 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow during the quarter.
     
    • As of June 30, 2021, our bank debt was $130.1 million, bringing our liquidity to $26.5 million resulting in a leverage ratio of 2.76X, well within our covenant of 3.25X.

  • Our entire $10 million PPP Loan was forgiven on July 23, 2021.  The forgiveness of the PPP Loan will be recognized during Q3 2021.
  • Solid Sales Position Through 2022
    • We added ~500,000 contracted tons to our position during the quarter and expect to add tons later in the year for 2022 and beyond as markets recover and gas prices continue to increase.
    CONTRACTED
   ESTIMATED  
    TONS
   PRICED  
YEAR   (MILLIONS)*   PER TON  
2021 (Q3- Q4)   3.6   $                39.00  
2022   5.1   $                39.25  
    8.7      
           
____________
* Contracted tons are subject to adjustment in instances of force majeure and exercise of customer options to either take additional tons or reduce tonnage if such option exists in the customer contract.
 

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net Income (loss) $ (2,964 )   $ 254     $ (3,996 )   $ (3,406 )
Total Revenues $ 55,638     $ 50,850     $ 102,333     $ 113,333  
Tons Sold   1,403       1,244       2,577       2,770  
Average Price per Ton $ 38.92     $ 40.57     $ 38.99     $ 40.58  
Bank Debt $ 130,113     $ 161,113     $ 130,113     $ 161,113  
Operating Cash Flow $ 9,915     $ 918     $ 12,888     $ 17,174  
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 11,299     $ 13,175     $ 22,718     $ 27,074  
Adjusted Free Cash Flow ** $ 6,429     $ 6,281     $ 11,799     $ 13,094  
____________
* Defined as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and ARO accretion, less the effects of our equity method investments and Hourglass Sands.
** Defined as net income plus deferred income taxes, DD&A, ARO accretion, and stock compensation, less maintenance capex and the effects of our equity method investments. 		 
   

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands).

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net income (loss) $ (2,964 )   $ 254     $ (3,996 )   $ (3,406 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   397       (618 )     (1,332 )     (2,794 )
Loss from Hourglass Sands   24       63       104       141  
Income from equity method investments   (63 )     (1,231 )     (63 )     (1,286 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   9,715       10,215       20,022       20,838  
Asset retirement obligations accretion   373       343       736       676  
Gain on marketable securities                     (14 )
Interest expense   2,182       2,834       4,080       8,548  
Other amortization   1,490       1,396       2,979       2,822  
Change in fair value of fuel hedges   (140 )     (398 )     (379 )     913  
Stock-based compensation   285       317       567       636  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,299     $ 13,175     $ 22,718     $ 27,074  

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted free cash flow" (in thousands).

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net income (loss) $ (2,964 )   $ 254     $ (3,996 )   $ (3,406 )
Income from equity method investments   (63 )     (1,231 )     (63 )     (1,286 )
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   397       (618 )     (1,332 )     (2,270 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   9,715       10,217       20,022       20,844  
Asset retirement obligations accretion   373       343       736       676  
Deferred financing costs amortization   641       609       1,252       1,076  
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps   (766 )     (617 )     (1,614 )     1,976  
Change in fair value of fuel hedges   (140 )     (398 )     (379 )     913  
Maintenance capex   (1,049 )     (2,578 )     (3,392 )     (6,048 )
Stock-based compensation less taxes paid   285       300       565       619  
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 6,429     $ 6,281     $ 11,799     $ 13,094  

Conference Call

As previously announced our earnings conference call for financial analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm eastern time.  Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:  Toll-free (888) 347-5317; Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657; Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG Call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll-Free (877) 344-7529; Canada Toll-Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10158706.  

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com

Contact:  Investor Relations
Phone:   (303) 839-5504




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net loss of $3.0 million, ($.10) per share, adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million.  Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Transaction in Own Shares
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board