checkAd

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 00:12  |  30   |   |   

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L) (“we”, “our”, “CMCT”, “CIM Commercial”, or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today reported operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Portfolio

  • Same-store(1) office portfolio was 78.5% leased.
  • Executed 21,913 square feet of leases with terms longer than 12 months.

Financial Results

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.
  • Funds from operations (“FFO”) attributable to common stockholders(2) was $859,000, or $0.06 per diluted share.
  • Core FFO attributable to common stockholders(3) was $1.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Management Commentary

“Our core funds from operations was $0.06 per share during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $0.19 per share in the first quarter. The increase was primarily driven by strength in our lending division and improving operating trends at our hotel,” said David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of CIM Commercial.

“As the quarter progressed, we continued to see improved office leasing activity, hotel occupancy and hotel room bookings for 2022. Our hotel occupancy improved to 59% in June 2021, from 38% in April 2021, while our 2022 hotel bookings are now at nearly 90% of pre-Covid levels with a higher average daily rate1.

Our recently completed rights offering significantly improved our balance sheet and we are focused on acquiring cash flowing true creative office, multifamily, retail, parking, in-fill industrial and limited-service hospitality assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities. It is our intention that no acquisition will exceed more than 10% of the Company’s gross asset value. We intend to finance these acquisitions with a balance of common equity, preferred equity and debt and we will continue to build the quality of our balance sheet while growing the portfolio.

We have an attractive portfolio with significant same store growth opportunity, and we may have opportunities to dispose of some of those assets at attractive prices. To the extent that we do so, we will seek to redeploy proceeds in the same profile of assets that we are pursuing with the capital we have raised.”

______________________

1

Based on group bookings at a similar time in 2018 for the year 2019. The adjacent convention center was closed in 2020 due to an expansion and renovation.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Portfolio

As of June 30, 2021, our real estate portfolio consisted of 12 assets, all of which were fee-simple properties. The portfolio included nine office properties and one development site, which is being used as a parking lot, totaling approximately 1.3 million rentable square feet, and one 503-room hotel with an ancillary parking garage.

Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share of common stock, for the same period in 2020.

FFO attributable to common stockholders(2) was $859,000, or $0.06 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share of common stock, for the same period in 2020.

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders(3) was $1.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $2.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share of common stock, for the same period in 2020. The increase in Core FFO is primarily attributable to an increase in segment net operating income, partially offset by a decrease in redeemable preferred stock dividends declared or accumulated.

Segment Information

Our reportable segments during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 consisted of two types of commercial real estate properties, namely, office and hotel, as well as a segment for our lending business. Total Segment net operating income (“NOI”)(4) was $12.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2020.

Office

Same-Store

Same-store(1) office Segment NOI(4) decreased 11.5%, while same-store(1) office Cash NOI(5), excluding lease termination income, decreased 12.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease is primarily due to lower revenues at an office property in Los Angeles, California and at an office property in Beverly Hills, California due to decreases in occupancy as compared to the same period in 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s same-store(1) office portfolio was 77.8% occupied, a decrease of 280 basis points year-over-year on a same-store(1) basis, and 78.5% leased, a decrease of 250 basis points year-over-year on a same-store(1) basis. The annualized rent per occupied square foot(6) on a same-store(1) basis was $52.36 at June 30, 2021 compared to $50.29 at June 30, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company executed 16,754 square feet of recurring leases at our same-store(1) office portfolio.

Total

Office Segment NOI(4) decreased to $7.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $8.3 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in same-store(1) office Segment NOI(4) as described above, partially offset by increased revenues from two properties acquired subsequent to April 1, 2020.

Hotel

Hotel Segment NOI(4) increased to a loss of $2,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from a loss of $1.1 million for the same period in 2020, due to an increase in occupancy, average daily rate, and food, beverage, and other sundry hotel services as a result of the easing of government restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Monthly occupancy was 38%, 46% and 59% in April, May and June 2021, respectively. The following table sets forth the occupancy, average daily rate and revenue per available room for our hotel for the specified periods:

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Occupancy

 

47.7

%

 

12.5

%

Average daily rate(1)

 

$

122.33

 

 

$

124.49

 

Revenue per available room(2)

 

$

58.31

 

 

$

15.61

 

______________________

(1)

Calculated as trailing 3-month room revenue divided by the number of rooms occupied.

(2)

Calculated as trailing 3-month room revenue divided by the number of available rooms.

Lending

Our lending segment primarily consists of our SBA 7(a) lending platform, which is a national lender that primarily originates loans to small businesses in the hospitality industry. Lending Segment NOI(4) was $5.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $110,000 for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in premium income from the sale of the guaranteed portion of our SBA 7(a) loans benefited by an increase in the SBA guaranty support from a maximum of 75% per loan to 90% per loan and higher market premiums (noting that the level of guaranty support from the SBA is not permanent and may change back to 75% at any time by act of Congress). In addition, there was an increase in interest income resulting from an increase in the average outstanding portfolio balance during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Debt and Equity

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we issued 430,082 shares of Series A Preferred Stock and 7,835 shares of Series D Preferred Stock for aggregate net proceeds of $10.1 million. Net proceeds represent gross proceeds offset by costs specifically identifiable to the offering of Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock, such as commissions, dealer manager fees, and other offering fees and expenses. Additionally during the three months ended June 30, 2021, we conducted a rights offering under which we issued an aggregate of 8,521,589 shares of Common Stock for aggregate net proceeds of $76.9 million. Such proceeds were used to fund a paydown of $75.0 million on our revolving credit facility in June 2021 until they are deployed for their intended use for the development or repositioning of properties, releasing of space in existing properties, capital expenditures, acquisitions consistent with our acquisition and asset management strategies, or other general corporate purposes.

Dividends

On June 7, 2021, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0750 per share of our common stock, which was paid on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2021.

On June 7, 2021, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of our Series A Preferred Stock or portion thereof for issuances during the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable as follows: $0.114583 per share on July 15, 2021, August 16, 2021 and September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2021, August 5, 2021 and September 5, 2021, respectively.

On June 7, 2021, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35313 per share of our Series D Preferred Stock, or portion thereof for issuances during the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable as follows: $0.117708 per share on July 15, 2021, August 16, 2021 and September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2021, August 5, 2021 and September 5, 2021, respectively.

About the Data

Descriptions of certain performance measures, including Segment NOI, Cash NOI, FFO attributable to common stockholders, and Core FFO are provided below. Refer to the subsequent tables for reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(1)

Same-store properties: are properties that we have owned and operated in a consistent manner and reported in our consolidated results during the entire span of the periods being reported. We excluded from our same-store property set this quarter any properties (i) acquired on or after April 1, 2020; (ii) sold or otherwise removed from our consolidated financial statements on or before June 30, 2021; or (iii) that underwent a major repositioning project we believed significantly affected its results at any point during the period commencing on April 1, 2020 and ending on June 30, 2021. When determining our same-store properties as of June 30, 2021, one property was excluded pursuant to (i) and (iii) above and no properties were excluded pursuant to (ii) above.

 

(2)

FFO attributable to common stockholders: represents net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, which reflects the deduction of redeemable preferred stock dividends accumulated, excluding gain (or loss) from sales of real estate, impairment of real estate, and real estate depreciation and amortization. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the “NAREIT”). See ‘Core FFO’ definition below for discussion of the benefits and limitations of FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance.

 

(3)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders (“Core FFO”): represents FFO attributable to common stockholders (computed as described above), excluding gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, redeemable preferred stock deemed dividends, redeemable preferred stock redemptions, gain (loss) on termination of interest rate swaps, and transaction costs.

 

 

We believe that FFO is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of a REIT and that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. In addition, we believe that Core FFO is a useful metric for securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company as it excludes from FFO the effect of certain amounts that we believe are non-recurring, are non-operating in nature as they relate to the manner in which we finance our operations, or transactions outside of the ordinary course of business.

 

 

Like any metric, FFO and Core FFO should not be used as the only measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our real estate properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, and Core FFO excludes amounts incurred in connection with non-recurring special projects, prepaying or defeasing our debt, repurchasing our preferred stock, and adjusting the carrying value of our preferred stock classified in temporary equity to its redemption value, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our operating results. Other REITs may not calculate FFO and Core FFO in the same manner as we do, or at all; accordingly, our FFO and Core FFO may not be comparable to the FFOs and Core FFOs of other REITs. Therefore, FFO and Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a supplement to or substitute measure for cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. FFO and Core FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. FFO and Core FFO per share for the year-to-date period may differ from the sum of quarterly FFO and Core FFO per share amounts due to the required method for computing per share amounts for the respective periods. In addition, FFO and Core FFO per share is calculated independently for each component and may not be additive due to rounding.

 

(4)

Segment NOI: for our real estate segments represents rental and other property income and expense reimbursements less property related expenses and excludes non-property income and expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, corporate related general and administrative expenses, gain (loss) on sale of real estate, gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, impairment of real estate, transaction costs, and benefit (provision) for income taxes. For our lending segment, Segment NOI represents interest income net of interest expense and general overhead expenses. See ‘Cash NOI’ definition below for discussion of the benefits and limitations of Segment NOI as a supplemental measure of operating performance.

 

(5)

Cash NOI: for our real estate segments, represents Segment NOI adjusted to exclude the effect of the straight lining of rents, acquired above/below market lease amortization and other adjustments required by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For our lending segment, there is no distinction between Cash NOI and Segment NOI. We also evaluate the operating performance and financial results of our operating segments using cash basis NOI excluding lease termination income, or “Cash NOI excluding lease termination income”.

 

 

Segment NOI and Cash NOI are not measures of operating results or cash flows from operating activities as measured by GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income from continuing operations, or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity, or as an indication of our performance or of our ability to pay dividends. Companies may not calculate Segment NOI or Cash NOI in the same manner. We consider Segment NOI and Cash NOI to be useful performance measures to investors and management because, when compared across periods, they reflect the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating our properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from income from continuing operations. Additionally, we believe that Cash NOI is helpful to investors because it eliminates straight line rent and other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses.

 

(6)

Annualized rent per occupied square foot: represents gross monthly base rent under leases commenced as of the specified periods, multiplied by twelve. This amount reflects total cash rent before abatements. Where applicable, annualized rent has been grossed up by adding annualized expense reimbursements to base rent. Annualized rent for certain office properties includes rent attributable to retail.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “project,” “target,” “expect,” “intend,” “might,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “pursue,” “potential,” “forecast,” “seek,” “plan,” or “should” or the negative thereof or other variations or similar words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about CMCT’s plans and objectives relating to future growth and availability of funds. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that management of CMCT has made in light of its experience, as well as its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of CMCT’s management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those associated with (i) the scope, severity and duration of the current pandemic of COVID-19, and actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, (ii) the adverse effect of COVID-19 on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of CMCT and its tenants and business partners, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets, among others, (iii) the timing, form, and operational effects of CMCT’s development activities, (iv) the ability of CMCT to raise in place rents to existing market rents and to maintain or increase occupancy levels, (v) fluctuations in market rents, including as a result of COVID-19, and (vi) general economic, market and other conditions. Additional important factors that could cause CMCT’s actual results to differ materially from CMCT’s expectations are discussed under the section “Risk Factors” in CMCT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and there can be no assurance that these expectations will be attained. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond CMCT’s control. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by CMCT or any other person that CMCT’s objectives and plans will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CMCT does not undertake to update them to reflect changes that occur after the date they are made, except as may be required by applicable law.

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Investments in real estate, net

 

$

498,521

 

 

$

506,040

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

59,730

 

 

33,636

 

Restricted cash

 

9,804

 

 

10,013

 

Loans receivable, net

 

81,942

 

 

83,135

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,795

 

 

1,737

 

Deferred rent receivable and charges, net

 

36,339

 

 

35,956

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

5,754

 

 

6,313

 

Loan servicing asset, net and other assets

 

10,939

 

 

8,787

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

704,824

 

 

$

685,617

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Debt, net

 

$

260,717

 

 

$

324,313

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

13,678

 

 

20,327

 

Intangible liabilities, net

 

388

 

 

587

 

Due to related parties

 

10,632

 

 

6,706

 

Other liabilities

 

12,413

 

 

9,733

 

Total liabilities

 

297,828

 

 

361,666

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK: Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 36,000,000 shares authorized; 1,845,681 and 1,844,881 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2021 and 2,008,256 and 2,007,856 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, subject to adjustment

 

42,470

 

 

45,837

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 36,000,000 shares authorized; 5,408,954 and 5,253,377 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2021 and 4,484,376 and 4,377,762 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, subject to adjustment

 

130,595

 

 

108,729

 

Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 32,000,000 shares authorized; 31,025 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 19,145 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, subject to adjustment

 

764

 

 

473

 

Series L cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 8,080,740 and 5,387,160 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $28.37 per share, subject to adjustment

 

152,834

 

 

152,834

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 23,369,331 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 14,827,410 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

 

24

 

 

15

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

868,929

 

 

794,127

 

Distributions in excess of earnings

 

(788,957

)

 

(778,519

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

364,189

 

 

277,659

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

337

 

 

455

 

Total equity

 

364,526

 

 

278,114

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY

 

$

704,824

 

 

$

685,617

 

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental and other property income

 

$

13,309

 

 

$

13,700

 

 

$

26,658

 

 

$

28,519

 

Hotel income

 

3,130

 

 

869

 

 

4,862

 

 

8,628

 

Interest and other income

 

6,234

 

 

1,941

 

 

10,032

 

 

4,898

 

 

 

22,673

 

 

16,510

 

 

41,552

 

 

42,045

 

EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental and other property operating

 

9,115

 

 

7,492

 

 

17,405

 

 

20,007

 

Asset management and other fees to related parties

 

2,260

 

 

2,376

 

 

4,519

 

 

5,021

 

Expense reimbursements to related parties—corporate

 

454

 

 

615

 

 

1,059

 

 

1,427

 

Expense reimbursements to related parties—lending segment

 

433

 

 

998

 

 

1,164

 

 

1,680

 

Interest

 

2,673

 

 

2,896

 

 

5,305

 

 

6,063

 

General and administrative

 

1,146

 

 

1,668

 

 

3,768

 

 

3,402

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,069

 

 

5,197

 

 

10,106

 

 

10,455

 

 

 

21,150

 

 

21,242

 

 

43,326

 

 

48,055

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

 

1,523

 

 

(4,732

)

 

(1,774

)

 

(6,010

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

996

 

 

(691

)

 

1,370

 

 

(713

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

527

 

 

(4,041

)

 

(3,144

)

 

(5,297

)

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

3

 

 

(2

)

 

4

 

 

(6

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

 

530

 

 

(4,043

)

 

(3,140

)

 

(5,303

)

Redeemable preferred stock dividends declared or accumulated

 

(4,621

)

 

(3,990

)

 

(9,087

)

 

(9,346

)

Redeemable preferred stock deemed dividends

 

(106

)

 

(52

)

 

(163

)

 

(213

)

Redeemable preferred stock redemptions

 

(13

)

 

(56

)

 

(26

)

 

(66

)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

 

$

(4,210

)

 

$

(8,141

)

 

$

(12,416

)

 

$

(14,928

)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.55

)

 

$

(0.83

)

 

$

(1.02

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.55

)

 

$

(0.83

)

 

$

(1.02

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

15,102

 

 

14,782

 

 

14,956

 

 

14,690

 

Diluted

 

15,102

 

 

14,782

 

 

14,956

 

 

14,690

 

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Funds from Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(4,210

)

 

$

(8,141

)

 

$

(12,416

)

 

$

(14,928

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,069

 

 

5,197

 

 

10,106

 

 

10,455

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders

 

$

859

 

 

$

(2,944

)

 

$

(2,310

)

 

$

(4,473

)

Redeemable preferred stock dividends declared on dilutive shares (a)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders

 

$

859

 

 

$

(2,944

)

 

$

(2,311

)

 

$

(4,474

)

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

 

15,102

 

 

14,782

 

 

14,956

 

 

14,690

 

Effect of dilutive securities—contingently issuable shares (a)

 

13

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares and common stock equivalents outstanding

 

15,115

 

 

14,783

 

 

14,956

 

 

14,690

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.30

)

Diluted

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.30

)

______________________

(a)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the effect of certain shares of redeemable preferred stock were excluded from the computation of diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders and the diluted weighted average shares and common stock equivalents outstanding as such inclusion would be anti-dilutive.

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Core Funds from Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(4,210

)

 

$

(8,141

)

 

$

(12,416

)

 

$

(14,928

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,069

 

 

5,197

 

 

10,106

 

 

10,455

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders

 

$

859

 

 

$

(2,944

)

 

$

(2,310

)

 

$

(4,473

)

Redeemable preferred stock redemptions

 

13

 

 

56

 

 

26

 

 

66

 

Redeemable preferred stock deemed dividends

 

106

 

 

52

 

 

163

 

 

213

 

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders

 

$

978

 

 

$

(2,836

)

 

$

(2,121

)

 

$

(4,194

)

Redeemable preferred stock dividends declared on dilutive shares (a)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

Diluted Core FFO attributable to common stockholders

 

$

978

 

 

$

(2,836

)

 

$

(2,122

)

 

$

(4,195

)

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

 

15,102

 

 

14,782

 

 

14,956

 

 

14,690

 

Effect of dilutive securities-contingently issuable shares (a)

 

13

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares and common stock equivalents outstanding

 

15,115

 

 

14,783

 

 

14,956

 

 

14,690

 

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.29

)

Diluted

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.29

)

______________________

(a)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the effect of certain shares of redeemable preferred stock were excluded from the computation of diluted Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and the diluted weighted average shares and common stock equivalents outstanding as such inclusion would be anti-dilutive.

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Operating Income

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

Same-Store
Office

 

Non-Same-
Store Office

 

Total Office

 

Hotel

 

Lending

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash net operating income excluding lease termination income

 

$

6,895

 

 

$

141

 

 

$

7,036

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,047

 

 

$

12,083

 

Cash lease termination income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash net operating income (loss)

 

6,895

 

 

141

 

 

7,036

 

 

 

 

5,047

 

 

12,083

 

Deferred rent and amortization of intangible assets, liabilities, and lease inducements

 

391

 

 

3

 

 

394

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

392

 

Straight line lease termination income

 

156

 

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

 

156

 

Segment net operating income (loss)

 

7,442

 

 

144

 

 

7,586

 

 

(2

)

 

5,047

 

 

12,631

 

Interest and other income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Asset management and other fees to related parties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,260

)

Expense reimbursements to related parties—corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(454

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,491

)

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(835

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,069

)

Income before benefit for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,523

 

Benefit for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(996

)

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

527

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Net income attributable to the Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

530

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

Same-Store
Office

 

Non-Same-
Store Office

 

Total Office

 

Hotel

 

Lending

 

Total

Cash net operating income (loss) excluding lease termination income

 

$

7,881

 

 

$

(148

)

 

$

7,733

 

 

$

(1,117

)

 

$

(110

)

 

$

6,506

 

Cash lease termination income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash net operating income (loss)

 

7,881

 

 

(148

)

 

7,733

 

 

(1,117

)

 

(110

)

 

6,506

 

Deferred rent and amortization of intangible assets, liabilities, and lease inducements

 

526

 

 

 

 

526

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

525

 

Straight line lease termination income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment net operating income (loss)

 

8,407

 

 

(148

)

 

8,259

 

 

(1,118

)

 

(110

)

 

7,031

 

Interest and other income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

 

Asset management and other fees to related parties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,376

)

Expense reimbursements to related parties—corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(615

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,707

)

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(903

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,197

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,732

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

691

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,041

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

Net loss attributable to the Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(4,043

)

 

CIM Commercial Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L) (“we”, “our”, “CMCT”, “CIM Commercial”, or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today reported operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste