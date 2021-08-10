VIQ Solutions Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares in the United States and Canada and Update Timing of Nasdaq Listing

Trading of the Common Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“ Nasdaq ”) is expected to commence under the ticker symbol “VQS” on the trading day immediately following the pricing of the Common Shares under the Offering.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“ VIQ ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:VQS and OTCQX:VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced the launch of a proposed public offering (the “ Offering ”) of common shares (“ Common Shares ”) in the United States and Canada for an amount to be determined in the market.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund continued development of its product and service offerings, to fund potential future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by JMP Securities LLC and Needham & Company, LLC as joint lead bookrunning managers (the “Lead Underwriters”) and certain other underwriters to be added to the syndicate (collectively with the Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”). The Offering will be priced in the context of the market. The issue price per Common Share and size of the Offering will be confirmed at a later date commensurate with the Company entering into an underwriting agreement with the Underwriters in respect of the Offering (the “Underwriting Agreement”) and reflected in a final prospectus supplement.

VIQ will also grant the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase additional Common Shares representing in the aggregate up to 15% of the number of Common Shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering, solely to cover the Underwriters’ over-allocation position, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 9, 2021 to its final short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2021 with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The preliminary prospectus supplement was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 in accordance with the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS) established between Canada and the United States.