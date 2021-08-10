TortoiseEcofin Closed-End Funds Implement Several Measures to Increase Shareholder Value

TortoiseEcofin and the Board of the closed-end funds announce several actions to improve shareholder value for its closed-end funds:

TTP and NDP Status Update

Following the proposal to merge the two funds, management and the Board concluded that TTP and NDP will remain separate funds, each continuing to be managed under their existing strategies.

NDP invests primarily in North American energy companies that engage in exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and related essential commodities, while TTP invests primarily in pipeline companies that transport these products. The management team and the Board maintain full conviction in the energy sector and believe it will continue to be essential to our everyday needs. They also believe that the companies in which the funds invest will meaningfully contribute in the energy transition with new projects and by repurposing existing assets to support cleaner energy sources. Learn more from the portfolio managers in these short videos: TTP, NDP.

The Board also approved an increase to TTP’s quarterly distribution by 131.3% and to reinstate a quarterly distribution for NDP. Additionally, TTP and NDP adopted managed distribution policies resulting in a NAV-based distribution, similar to the NAV-based distribution policies previously announced for TYG and NTG. The annualized distribution rate will be reviewed on a semi-annual basis in February and August each year and is expected to equal at least 6% of the average NAV per share for the previous fiscal semi-annual period.

NAV-based distributions align with the goal of maximizing NAV and provides the portfolio management team the flexibility to own investments with the most compelling total return potential. This formulaic and disciplined approach decouples distribution decisions from distributable cash flow and tracks NAV performance. Net cash flow not distributed can be used to fund share repurchases, reinvest in portfolio securities or reduce leverage.