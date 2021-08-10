checkAd

Atos to provide Australia’s Federal Government Agencies Cloud services

﻿Melbourne, Australia, August 10, 2021 – Atos has been appointed by the Australian Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agency Cloud Marketplace to provide cloud offerings across two areas, Cloud Services and related Cloud Consulting expertise, under a 3-year Head Agreement. Atos OneCloud offers a unique set of 10 offerings in a powerful one-stop shop.

Atos OneCloud has been designed to meet the needs of citizens, governments, and public agencies by giving them essential agility, cost-efficiency and sustainability. Atos OneCloud aims at developing a digital strategy based on business drivers and defines an actionable path forward in the digital transformation journey of government organisations. Atos’ Orchestrated Cloud service and Cloud First approach includes Digital Hybrid Cloud (DHC), Digital Cloud Services (DCS) and value-added managed services.

“We are proud to be part of the DTA Cloud Marketplace panel to provide Cloud offerings to federal government agencies, said Mike Green, Managing Director of Atos in Australia. “When governments have control over their national sovereign data in the cloud they can not only provide better and faster public services but also generate trust and provide leadership in times of challenges and disruption.”

The DTA Cloud Marketplace has been created to meet the complex needs of government agencies who are looking to easily source value-for-money cloud solutions. Atos’ Cloud offerings have been appointed on the DTA Cloud Marketplace within 2 categories, found on BuyICT:

  • Cloud Consulting category:  includes cloud-based professional services using a simple rate-card system that gives buyers greater flexibility in how those services are used.
  • Cloud Services category: includes ICT capabilities offered under ‘as a service’ delivery models. To promote a common approach and ease of access, descriptions of cloud services aligned with the International Standard ISO/IEC17788.

For more information on Atos OneCloud please go to https://atos.net/en/solutions/cloud-solutions/onecloud

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Lucie Leonardi | lucie.leonardi@atos.net | +61 458 670 271 |
