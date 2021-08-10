checkAd

GCC Announces Dividend Payment Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 00:49  |  31   |   |   

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced that the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2021, declared a Ps. 1.0105 dividend per share, which comes from the balance of the net earnings on a tax basis corresponding to the fiscal year 2013 and previous years.

The Board of Directors determined that the declared dividend will be paid on August 17, 2021, and the payment will be made through S.D. Indeval, against delivery of coupon 18 of the current share certificates.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Ricardo Martinez

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

rmartinezg@gcc.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GCC Announces Dividend Payment Date CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced that the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2021, declared …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Transaction in Own Shares
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board