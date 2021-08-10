Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant

In addition to financial results, management will discuss recent events and progress at its Coosa Graphite Project and the significant milestones WWR has achieved. On June 22, 2021, management joined Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other state and local leaders at a press conference in Montgomery to announce the governor and local leaders signing of incentives agreements that will bring Westwater’s first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to the state.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , a battery graphite development company, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and developments at its Coosa Graphite Project. The call will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00am EDT.

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Chad M. Potter, Chief Operating Officer and Dain A. McCoig, Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Jones will present an update on the Company’s business, as well as a special report and update on the Coosa Graphite Project. Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and financial condition of the Company. Mr. Potter and Mr. McCoig will be available for questions as part of the call.

The conference call presentation recording will also be available on the company’s website: www.westwaterresources.net

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company’s projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.