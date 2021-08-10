checkAd

Aurcrest Gold Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) wishes to announce that Frank van de Water has resigned as a director of the Company. Chris Angeconeb, President and CEO of AurCrest stated …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) wishes to announce that Frank van de Water has resigned as a director of the Company. Chris Angeconeb, President and CEO of AurCrest stated "Frank has been an independent director of the Company for 14 years and a valuable member of the AurCrest team. He will be missed. I wish to thank him for all of the wisdom and guidance he brought to the Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish him all the best in his other endeavours."

ABOUT AURCREST GOLD INC.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake, Ranger Lake and Bridget Lake gold properties.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

AurCrest Gold Inc.
Christopher Angeconeb
President and C.E.O.
(807) 737-5353
christopherangeconeb@gmail.com

Ian Brodie-Brown
Director of Business Development
(416) 844-9969
ianbrodiebrown@gmail.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. AurCrest undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AurCrest Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659035/Aurcrest-Gold-Announces-Resignation- ...

Wertpapier


