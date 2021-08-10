checkAd

Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 01:18  |  36   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development "or the "Company") (ODV: TSX-V) is pleased to provide results for the second quarter as well as an update on each of the company’s development projects.

2021 Achievements and Milestones at the Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo”):

  • 93,000 meters of exploration and infill drilling occurred at Cariboo as of June 30th 2021.
  • The mine operations commenced at Bonanza Ledge II (“BL2”) with over 43,000 tonnes of development ore mined.
  • The Quesnel River (“QR”) mill was re-commissioned.
  • The Corporation poured its first gold in the second quarter.
  • The final application for the Environment Assessment Certificate for Cariboo was submitted.
  • The following key project expenditures were made in 2021 at Cariboo:
    • New Water Treatment Plants at BL2 and Cariboo and at the QR Mill.
    • New concentrator equipment with 7,500 tonnes per day capacity.
    • New exploration camp and core processing facility, new housing in Wells and road upgrades.
    • The QR mill was upgraded in order to process ore from BL2 and future ore from Cariboo.
  • The Cow Mountain permit for a 10,000 tonne underground bulk sample was granted.
  • The Sandvik roadheader was commissioned at BL2 and is now operating to develop the portal at Cow Mountain for underground and bulk sample access.
  • The Steinhert Optical and XRT ore sorter was received on site to begin test work with Cow Mountain Bulk Sample.
  • Osisko Development continues to provide support for local infrastructure in the town of Wells, The Barkerville Historic Town and Park and maintaining strong relationships with its partners the Lhtako Dene, Xatsull, and Williams Lake First Nations.

2021 Achievements and Milestones at the San Antonio Gold Project

  • 9,900 meters of infill drilling were completed as of June 30th 2021 of a planned two phase 45,000 meter drilling campaign.
  • The Corporation continues preparations to commence processing of the large stockpile on site.
  • Capital investments have been made for the San Antonio project including comminution and conveyor equipment that is in transit to the site in Mexico.
  • The heap leach permitting is also on schedule and anticipate granting of the permit by the end of the year.

“We are pleased by the progress achieved to date at both Cariboo and San Antonio. The ongoing work at Cariboo has advanced our Environmental Assessment and Feasibility Study bringing us closer to our major milestones. At San Antonio, we are preparing to process the stockpile and conducting exploration activities. We’ve encountered some challenges this year such as supply chain constraints and the spring thaw (freshet) at Cariboo that impacted our mining and exploration activities. However, we have overcome these challenges and reacted proactively to ensure that we meet our current and long-term objectives”, commented Sean Roosen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Development Corp.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development "or the "Company") (ODV: TSX-V) is pleased to provide results for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Transaction in Own Shares
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board