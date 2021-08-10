Pretivm Refinances Credit Facility

The Term Facility was used to refinance the existing term loan (US$100 million on closing date) and the Revolving Facility will be available for general corporate purposes. The Amended Loan Facility has been made available for a term of four years, maturing on August 8, 2025.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces today that it has amended its existing credit facility (the “Amended Loan Facility”) on favourable terms, increasing the Loan Facility size to US$350 million from its current US$300 million. The Amended Loan Facility is comprised of a US$100 million non-revolving term credit facility (the “Term Facility”) and a US$250 million revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Facility”).

“The increase in available liquidity combined with our strong financial performance provides us with flexibility and positions us to seize operational and strategic opportunities as they arise,” said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm.

The Term Facility is to be repaid by way of seventeen equal quarterly installments of principal plus accrued interest commencing on September 30th, 2021. Any funds drawn on the Revolving Facility are repayable in a single, lump sum payment (principal and all accrued and unpaid interest) on the maturity date.

The Amended Loan Facility is available by way of US dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) loans that bear interest at LIBOR (or Secured Overnight Financing Rate, after the cessation of LIBOR) plus an applicable margin (ranging from 2.5% to 3.5%) determined based on the Company’s net leverage ratio, as well as other customary borrowing options. The Amended Loan Facility includes standard and customary finance terms and conditions including with respect to fees, representations, warranties, and covenants.

The terms and conditions of the Amended Loan Facility are set out in the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement made among the Company and a syndicate of lenders. The Bank of Nova Scotia acted as administrative agent, the Bank of Nova Scotia, ING Capital LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC acted as the joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners, with ING Capital LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC acting as co-syndication Agents.