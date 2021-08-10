checkAd

Pretivm Refinances Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 01:26  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces today that it has amended its existing credit facility (the “Amended Loan Facility”) on favourable terms, increasing the Loan Facility size to US$350 million from its current US$300 million.   The Amended Loan Facility is comprised of a US$100 million non-revolving term credit facility (the “Term Facility”) and a US$250 million revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Facility”).

The Term Facility was used to refinance the existing term loan (US$100 million on closing date) and the Revolving Facility will be available for general corporate purposes. The Amended Loan Facility has been made available for a term of four years, maturing on August 8, 2025.

“The increase in available liquidity combined with our strong financial performance provides us with flexibility and positions us to seize operational and strategic opportunities as they arise,” said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm.

The Term Facility is to be repaid by way of seventeen equal quarterly installments of principal plus accrued interest commencing on September 30th, 2021. Any funds drawn on the Revolving Facility are repayable in a single, lump sum payment (principal and all accrued and unpaid interest) on the maturity date.

The Amended Loan Facility is available by way of US dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) loans that bear interest at LIBOR (or Secured Overnight Financing Rate, after the cessation of LIBOR) plus an applicable margin (ranging from 2.5% to 3.5%) determined based on the Company’s net leverage ratio, as well as other customary borrowing options. The Amended Loan Facility includes standard and customary finance terms and conditions including with respect to fees, representations, warranties, and covenants.

The terms and conditions of the Amended Loan Facility are set out in the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement made among the Company and a syndicate of lenders. The Bank of Nova Scotia acted as administrative agent, the Bank of Nova Scotia, ING Capital LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC acted as the joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners, with ING Capital LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC acting as co-syndication Agents.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pretivm Refinances Credit Facility VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces today that it has amended its existing credit facility (the “Amended Loan Facility”) on favourable terms, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Transaction in Own Shares
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board