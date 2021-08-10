checkAd

Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 01:43  |  45   |   |   

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today welcomed a group of Colorado officials, including Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, to its Westminster, Colo., headquarters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005858/en/

Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis to Maxar's Westminster, Colo., headquarters. Image credit: Maxar.

Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis to Maxar's Westminster, Colo., headquarters. Image credit: Maxar.

Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky hosted the visit, which included remarks from the governor and demonstrations of the company’s space and intelligence capabilities. The state officials saw a robotic arm based on technology similar to the Maxar robotics that have flown on six NASA Mars rovers and landers, and the company’s SecureWatch platform that provides on-demand access to the company’s industry-leading commercial satellite imagery and analytic tools.

“Maxar exemplifies the spirit of innovation that Colorado is known for across the solar system,” said Gov. Polis. “We are proud of the work they are doing to help protect our nation, return U.S. astronauts to the moon and advance the exploration of space. Navigating through the pandemic these past 18 months has been no easy task, and the team at Maxar has shown tremendous resilience and grit to continue its critical missions as we continue to power the Colorado comeback.”

“It was an honor to host Governor Polis, who is a strong ally of Colorado’s aerospace and technology industries,” said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky. “The governor’s leadership was instrumental in securing Maxar’s designation as an essential workplace, which has allowed us to continue our 24/7 satellite operations without interruption throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Maxar Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today welcomed a group of Colorado officials, including Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, to its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
DISH Network Expected to Drop 112 TV Stations Impacting 3.5 Million Subscribers in 38% of the ...
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Maxar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Extends its EnhancedView Follow-On Contract with U.S. National Reconnaissance Office
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Awarded Contract to Build New Satellite for SiriusXM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21Embratel’s Star One D2 Satellite Built by Maxar Performing Properly After Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21SiriusXM’s New SXM-8 Satellite, Built by Maxar, Completes In-Orbit Testing, Now Ready for Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Maxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Maxar Technologies Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten