PG&E Briefs Financial Community on the Company’s 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Work and Future Infrastructure Plans

Earlier today, operational and emergency response leaders from PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together “PG&E”) briefed representatives from the financial community on the company’s progress on investing in electric and gas infrastructure that is safe, reliable and clean for customers in Northern and Central California. Approximately 150 members of the financial community received an in-depth briefing at PG&E’s Wildfire Command Center in San Ramon, Calif., where company leaders track daily progress in key areas such as electric system hardening, miles of power lines cleared of vegetation and trees, equipment inspections, weather status, and future risk-reduction work plans. PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center also recently relocated to San Ramon from the company’s previous headquarters in San Francisco.

“We are encouraging investors from around the world to deploy their capital in California to reimagine and rebuild our energy system to make it safer and more reliable. As we are seeing with California’s current drought-fueled wildfires, we are in a war on climate change, and investment capital is one of the necessary tools in our arsenal to deliver the energy system that our hometowns deserve,” said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation.

Outside Capital Investments Required to Support Customers and Communities

Each year, PG&E invests approximately $7.5 billion in its electric, gas and generation infrastructure. About $5 billion of that figure comes from customer rates on a yearly basis. Therefore, the company must secure an additional $2.5 billion in funding from non-customer financial sources like investors to make up the difference. Those outside investments are needed to fund accelerated risk reduction and safety improvements, reliability upgrades, and clean energy assets that help California meet its climate goals.

Recently Announced Initiative to Underground 10,000 Miles of Power Lines

PG&E recently announced a major new initiative to expand the undergrounding of electric distribution power lines in High Fire Threat Districts (HFTDs) to further harden its system and help prevent wildfires.

The new infrastructure safety initiative is a multi-year effort to underground approximately 10,000 miles of power lines, or about half the distance around the globe. PG&E’s commitment represents the largest effort in the U.S. to underground power lines as a wildfire risk reduction measure and will require significant additional investor funding to realize in the coming years.

