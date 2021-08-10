checkAd

Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using Kimya's ABS-ESD on Ultimaker S5

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 03:00  |   |   |   

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimaker, the global leader in professional 3D printing, today announced that Hänssler Group, German experts in sealing technology, plastics technology and additive manufacturing, uses the Ultimaker S5 and Kimya's ABS-ESD to cost-effectively produce 300 highly accurate sealant parts annually with anti-electrostatic properties. These parts, designed to be integrated within an existing production line, provide thermal protection between two components within a machine. The optimized material printing profile combined with the Ultimaker S5, result in parts with minimal batch-to-batch dimensional variation and untouched ESD performance.

3D model of Hänssler Isolator part (left), statical analysis of the six most representative dimensions of the model for 10 samples selected. Each Target dimension is highlighted in red dotted line (right)

Surface defects impact ESD performance, which would inevitably alter the dissipation of charges. Therefore, Hänssler's parts must be reproducible for both ESD behaviour and dimensional accuracy, in addition to meeting visual and integrity requirements. To assess the surface quality of the prints, engineers performed a high-resolution 3D scanning analysis on a select number of parts, using a GOM Atos Core 3D scanner. This showed relative deviations between the ideal CAD model and the printed part. A pass/no pass filter for dimensional accuracy with a threshold of 0.3mm, enabled Hänssler to create an optimized ABS-ESD printing profile to print parts on the Ultimaker S5 with minimal tolerance limits.

Adrian Heinrich, Marketing Manager at Hänssler: "Besides the opportunity to create accurate and more complex parts with 3D printing, we also reported a reduction in material waste in the range of -80% and -60% in cost per part versus our traditional milling techniques. The accessibility and reliability of 3D printing and great support of Ultimakers' ecosystem partner Kimya, made this project just the beginning."

Miguel Calvo, CTO at Ultimaker: "Ensuring high dimensional accuracy with 3D printing is key for companies that need to guarantee their customers every batch is identical and ESD safe. It should not matter when, where or who prints the parts. I'm proud of the close collaboration between Kimya and Ultimaker to make this happen for the Hänssler Group."

Read more information in our blog.

Ultimaker  

Established in 2011, Ultimaker delivers a platform that enables customers to take full advantage of the unique Ultimaker Ecosystem that offers the largest diversity of 3D printing products and services in the industry.

Ultimaker_Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586141/Ultimaker.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488711/Ultimaker_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using Kimya's ABS-ESD on Ultimaker S5 UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ultimaker, the global leader in professional 3D printing, today announced that Hänssler Group, German experts in sealing technology, plastics technology and additive manufacturing, uses the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Market for 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics to Witness Substantial Growth Rate Till 2030: P&S Intelligence
Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical ...
Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% ...
Increase in Demand for Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism to Boost Global Unfractionated Heparin ...
WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery
Civil Aviation Industry To Be Valued At $1.09 Trillion By 2028 | Domestic Air Travel To Recover Faster After Plummeting by 60% Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Grand View Research, Inc.
Liminal BioSciences Announces Sale of Priority Review Voucher for USD105M
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 118.44 Billion in 2028 | Increased Investment ...
Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...