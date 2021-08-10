Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%

Financial Highlights

Earned 20,178 GEOs 1 (Q2 2020 –12,245 GEOs)

(Q2 2020 –12,245 GEOs) Record revenues from royalties and streams of $49.9 million (Q2 2020 – $28.7 million)

(Q2 2020 – $28.7 million) Cash margin 4 of 94% from royalty and stream interests (Q2 2020 – 95%)

(Q2 2020 – 95%) Consolidated cash flows from operating activities of $30.9 million (Q2 2020 – $15.4 million)



Record operating cash flows from the royalties and streams segment 2 of $37.3 million Operating cash flows from the mining exploration and development segment 3 (i.e. Osisko Development Corp. – TSX-V:ODV) of ($6.4) million



Net loss attributable to Osisko’s shareholders of $14.8 million, or $0.09 per basic share (Q2 2020 – net earnings of $13.0 million, or $0.08 per basic share), as a result of an impairment charge of $36.1 million on the Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 project, operated by Osisko Development

Adjusted earnings 5 of $20.2 million, or $0.12 per basic share 3 (Q2 2020 – $5.7 million, or $0.03 per basic share)



Adjusted earnings 5 from the royalties and streams segment 2 of $23.9 million, or $0.14 per basic share 5 Adjusted loss 5 from the mining exploration and development segment 3 of $3.7 million, or $0.02 per basic share 5

of $20.2 million, or $0.12 per basic share (Q2 2020 – $5.7 million, or $0.03 per basic share)

Quarterly dividend increased by 10% to $0.055 per share (annualized dividend of $0.22 per share), payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021

payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021 Osisko amended its revolving credit facility and increased the amount available by $150.0 million to $550.0 million, with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $100.0 million (for a total availability of up to $650.0 million). The maturity date of the facility was extended to July 30, 2025, which can be further extended annually. The applicable margins have also been reduced, therefore reducing the fees on the undrawn and drawn portions of the facility. The drawn portion of the facility remains unchanged.

Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented on the activities of the second quarter of 2021: “In the second quarter, our royalty and streaming business generated record revenues, cash margins and operating cash flows, as our main assets continue to deliver strong performance. The increase and extension of our credit facility, at a reduced cost of capital, also demonstrates the confidence of our lenders in our business and increases our financial flexibility and ability to pursue growth opportunities. On the back of strong first half 2021 results and our ongoing financial strength, we have prioritized returns to shareholders and increased our quarterly dividend by 10%. Our high margin business affords us the ability to continue, and increase, returns to investors despite a volatile market.”

Financial Highlights by Operating Segment

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

As a result of its 75% ownership in Osisko Development, the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the Company consolidate the activities of Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. The table below provides some financial highlights per operating segment. More information per operating segment can be found in the consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, Osisko Gold Royalties (i) Osisko Development (ii) Consolidated 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ $ $ Cash (As at June 30, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020) (iii) 110,341 105,097 144,622 197,427 254,963 302,524 Revenues 57,246 40,758 775 - 57,246 40,758 Cash margin (iv) 47,150 27,813 - - 47,150 27,813 Gross profit 35,713 19,121 - - 35,713 19,121 Operating expenses

(G&A, bus. dev and exploration) (6,483 ) (6,488 ) (4,649 ) (998 ) (11,132 ) (7,486 ) Net earnings (loss) 16,341 12,781 (41,404 ) 267 (25,063 ) 13,048 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Osisko’s shareholders n/a n/a n/a n/a (14,759 ) 13,048 Net earnings (loss) per share (v) n/a n/a n/a n/a (0.09 ) 0.08 Adjusted net earnings (loss) (vi) 23,877 6,614 (3,727 ) (881 ) 20,150 5,733 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per basic share (vi) 0.14 0.04 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.12 0.03 Cash flows from operating activities (vii) 37,340 16,802 (6,423 ) (1,380 ) 30,917 15,422 Cash flows from investing activities (vii) (42,377 ) (32,215 ) (47,464 ) (11,459 ) (89,841 ) (43,674 ) Cash flows from financing activities (3,542 ) 63,733 (1,718 ) 12,813 (5,260 ) 76,546

(i) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalty, stream and other interests segment. (ii) Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries (carve-out of the mining activities of Osisko prior to the reverse take-over transaction completed on November 25, 2020 and creating Osisko Development). Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment. (iii) As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. (iv) Cash margin is a non-IFRS financial performance measure which has no standard definition under IFRS. It is calculated by deducting the cost of sales from the revenues. Please refer to the Notes at the end of this press release for a reconciliation. (v) Attributable to Osisko’s shareholders. (vi) Adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share” are non-IFRS financial performance measures which have no standard definition under IFRS. Please refer to the Notes at the end of this press release for a reconciliation. (vii) Consolidated results are net of the intersegment transactions.

Other Highlights

Published Osisko’s inaugural ESG report and commitment to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.





Acquired six royalties and one precious metals offtake, from two private sellers, for total cash consideration of US$26.0 million ($32.6 million). Four of the royalties are on claims overlying the Spring Valley project held by Waterton Global Resource Management, and increased the Company’s current net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty on Spring Valley from 0.5% to between 2.5% – 3.0% (sliding scale royalty percentages as long as gold prices are above US$700 per ounce).





Entered into a royalty transfer agreement to purchase a 2.75% NSR royalty on the Tocantinzinho gold project (“Tocantinzinho”) held by Eldorado Gold Corp. for cash consideration of US$10 million ($12.6 million). The operator of Tocantinzinho has a one-time buy-down option in relation to the royalty. At the time of project construction, the operator may make a payment of US$5.5 million to reduce the royalty percentage by 2% resulting in a royalty of 0.75%. Pursuant to a pre-existing agreement, the buy-down payment is payable to the original royalty owners.

GoGold Resources Inc. (“GoGold”) and Osisko Bermuda Limited (“Osisko Bermuda”), a subsidiary of Osisko, entered into an agreement to convert the current Parral gold and silver offtake into a life-of-mine gold and silver stream. Under the stream, Osisko Bermuda will receive, effective April 29, 2021, 2.4% of the gold and silver produced from tailings piles currently owned or acquired by GoGold, with a transfer price of 30% of the gold and silver spot prices. Osisko currently has no other offtake agreements on producing assets.





Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Osisko Development Update

Osisko Development is currently conducting an extensive drilling program of approximately 200,000 metres to expand and delineate the known and new vein corridors and deposits at the Cariboo gold project. This exploration is focused on the expansion of the Lowhee Zone and further delineation of the Cow, Valley, Mosquito and Shaft deposits with ten diamond drill rigs. Regional greenfield exploration will occur along the Burns, Yanks and Cariboo Hudson targets and will include geological mapping and geochemical surface sampling.

A total of approximately 100,000 metres have been drilled thus far in 2021 by Osisko Development as part of the exploration and category conversion program at the Cariboo gold property on Mosquito Creek, Lowhee, Valley and Shaft. The drilling confirmed down dip extensions of mineralized vein corridors and high-grade intercepts within the current mineral resource estimate. The objective of the 2021 exploration and delineation program is to convert inferred resources to indicated resources to support reserves for the ongoing feasibility study and to increase overall ounces in the inferred and indicated resource categories by exploring the depth and strike potential of the known deposits.

Osisko Development received the Cow Mountain Underground Bulk Sample Permit in July 2021. Design and development work has been initiated for the underground portal. Osisko Development will also continue developing the Cariboo gold deposit and is working at completing a feasibility study in the first semester of 2022.

Impairment - Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 project

In March 2021, processing of ore commenced at the Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 project and Osisko Development earned its first pre-commercial production revenues of $0.8 million since recommissioning of the Quesnel Regional Mill. This is a small underground satellite project that will help train the workforce and also serve to permanently sequester above-ground waste material from historical operations and mitigate an existing environmental liability.

As a result of operational challenges incurred during the second quarter for 2021, it was determined that total capital and production costs related to the Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 project would be higher than originally planned. These factors were considered indicators of impairment, among other facts and circumstances and, accordingly, management performed an impairment assessment as at June 30, 2021. As a result of the impairment assessment, Osisko Development recorded an impairment charge of $36.1 million on the Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 project during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For additional information on the Osisko Development activities, please refer to the press releases and other documents filed on Sedar (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development’s profile and on its website (www.osiskodev.com).

Q2 2021 Results and Conference Call Details

Conference Call: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT Dial-in Numbers: North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 550-4423

Local and International: 1 (438) 801-4067 Replay (available until August 17, 2021 at 11:59 pm EDT): North American Toll-Free: 1 (800) 770-2030

Local and International: 1 (647) 362-9199

Access code: 1981388 Replay also available on our website at www.osiskogr.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Heather Taylor

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. (514) 940-0670 x105

htaylor@osiskogr.com

Notes:

(1) Gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”) are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements has been converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period.





Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gold(1) $1,816 $1,711 $1,805 $1,645 Silver(2) $27 $16 $26 $17 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(3) 1.2282 1.3853 1.2471 1.3651 (1) The London Bullion Market Association’s pm price in U.S. dollars.

(2) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars.

(3) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) The royalties and streams segment refers to the royalty, stream and other interests segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. (3) The mining exploration and development segment refers to the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. (4) Cash margin, which represents revenues less cost of sales, is a non-IFRS measure. The Company believes that this non-IFRS generally-accepted industry measure provides a realistic indication of operating performance and provides a useful comparison with its peers. The following table reconciles the cash margin to the revenues and cost of sales presented in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and related notes (in thousands of Canadian dollars):

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenues 57,246 40,758 124,169 93,363 Less: Revenues from offtake interests (7,339 ) (12,025 ) (25,265 ) (26,796 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 49,907 28,733 98,904 66,567 Cost of sales (10,096 ) (12,945 ) (30,493 ) (30,228 ) Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests 7,104 11,454 24,343 25,376 Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (2,992 ) (1,491 ) (6,150 ) (4,852 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 49,907 28,733 98,904 66,567 Less: Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (2,992 ) (1,491 ) (6,150 ) (4,852 ) Cash margin from royalty and stream interests 46,915 27,242 92,754 61,715 94% 95% 94% 93% Revenues from offtake interests 7,339 12,025 25,265 26,796 Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests (7,104 ) (11,454 ) (24,343 ) (25,376 ) Cash margin from offtake interests 235 571 922 1,420 3% 5% 4% 5%

(5) The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including “Adjusted Earnings” and “Adjusted Earnings per basic share” to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS.



The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.



“Adjusted earnings (loss)” is defined as “Net earnings (loss)” adjusted for certain items: “Foreign exchange gain (loss)”, “Impairment of assets”, including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates, “Gains (losses) on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets”, “Unrealized gain (loss) on investments”, “Share of loss of associates”, “Deferred premium income on flow-through shares”, “Deferred income tax expense (recovery)” and other unusual items such as transaction costs.



Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share is obtained from the “adjusted earnings (loss)” divided by the “Weighted average number of common shares outstanding” for the period.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Osisko Gold

Royalties (i) Osisko

Development (ii) Consolidated Osisko Gold

Royalties (i) Osisko

Development (ii) Consolidated (in thousands of dollars, except

per share amounts) $ $ $ $ $ $ Net earnings (loss) 16,341 (41,404 ) (25,063 ) 12,781 267 13,048 Adjustments: Impairment of assets - 40,479 40,479 3,117 - 3,117 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (169 ) 791 622 544 - 544 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 1,553 13 1,566 (11,337 ) (2,586 ) (13,923 ) Share of loss of associates 1,111 750 1,861 628 830 1,458 Deferred premium income on flow-through shares - (2,798 ) (2,798 ) - - - Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 5,041 (1,558 ) 3,483 881 608 1,489 Adjusted earnings (loss) 23,877 (3,727 ) 20,150 6,614 (881 ) 5,733 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s) 167,895 167,895 167,895 164,733 164,733 164,733 Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share 0.14 (0.02 ) 0.12 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.03

(i) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalty, stream and other interests segment. (ii) Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Osisko Gold

Royalties (i) Osisko

Development (ii) Consolidated Osisko Gold

Royalties (i) Osisko

Development (ii) Consolidated (in thousands of dollars, except

per share amounts) $ $ $ $ $ $ Net earnings (loss) 29,805 (45,105 ) (15,300 ) (213 ) (57 ) (270 ) Adjustments: Impairment assets 4,400 40,479 44,879 30,323 - 30,323 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (140 ) 1,535 1,395 (1,557 ) - (1,557 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 2,942 (1,297 ) 1,645 (10,582 ) (4,876 ) (15,458 ) Share of loss of associates 736 1,157 1,893 1,785 1,389 3,174 Deferred premium income on flow-through shares - (3,267 ) (3,267 ) - - - Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 9,573 (2,740 ) 6,833 (2,459 ) 434 (2,025 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) 47,316 (9,238 ) 38,078 17,297 (3,110 ) 14,187 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s) 167,696 167,696 167,696 160,067 160,067 160,067 Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share 0.28 (0.06 ) 0.23 0.11 (0.02 ) 0.09

(i) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalty, stream and other interests segment. (ii) Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries (carve-out of the mining activities of Osisko Gold Royalties prior to the reverse take-over transaction completed on November 25, 2020 and creating Osisko Development). Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address future events, developments or performance that Osisko expects to occur including management’s expectations regarding Osisko’s growth, results of operations, estimated future revenue, requirements for additional capital, production estimates, production costs and revenue, business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. In addition, statements relating to gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), especially as they relate to production guidance for 2021, are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the GEOs will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "is expected" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations of such words and phrases), or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur including, without limitation, the performance of the assets of Osisko, including exploration results from other properties over which Osisko holds an interest, Osisko’s ability to seize future opportunities including as a result of its increased financial flexibility and the ability of Osisko Development to achieve the objective of its 2021 exploration and delineation program to successfully expand and delineate the known and new vein corridors and deposit at the Cariboo gold project, and the successful performance of regional greenfield exploration work along the Burns, Yanks and Shaft deposits, the timely development of the Cariboo gold project and timely completion of the related feasibility study, the achievement of the goals pursued by Osisko Development in mining the Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 deposit. Although Osisko believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results deriving from Osisko’s royalties, streams and other interests to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 impacts, the influence of political or economic factors including fluctuations in the prices of the commodities and in value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions; regulations and regulatory changes in national and local government, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; whether or not Osisko is determined to have “passive foreign investment company” (“PFIC”) status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatments of offshore streams or other interests, litigation, title, permit or license disputes; risks and hazards associated with the business of exploring, development and mining on the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest including, but not limited to development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties, unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest, rate, grade and timing of production differences from mineral resource estimates or production forecasts or other uninsured risks; risk related to business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Osisko and exercise of third party rights affecting proposed investments. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; Osisko’s ongoing income and assets relating to the determination of its PFIC status, no material changes to existing tax treatments; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Osisko cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under Osisko's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects Osisko’s expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Osisko disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Balance Sheets (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 254,963 302,524 Short-term investments 3,408 3,501 Amounts receivable 17,364 12,894 Inventories 25,839 10,025 Other assets 3,490 6,244 305,064 335,188 Non-current assets Investments in associates 124,454 119,219 Other investments 135,428 157,514 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,121,428 1,116,128 Mining interests and plant and equipment 554,491 489,512 Exploration and evaluation 45,349 42,519 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 13,309 25,820 2,410,727 2,397,104 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 38,924 46,889 Dividends payable 8,404 8,358 Provisions and other liabilities 21,416 4,431 Current portion of long-term debt - 49,867 68,744 109,545 Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities 40,200 41,536 Long-term debt 401,954 350,562 Deferred income taxes 57,599 54,429 568,497 556,072 Equity Share capital 1,797,646 1,776,629 Warrants 18,072 18,072 Contributed surplus 39,759 41,570 Equity component of convertible debentures 14,510 17,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income 49,688 48,951 Deficit (247,280 ) (174,458 ) Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders 1,672,395 1,728,365 Non-controlling interests 169,835 112,667 Total equity 1,842,230 1,841,032 2,410,727 2,397,104

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenues 57,246 40,758 124,169 93,363 Cost of sales (10,096 ) (12,945 ) (30,493 ) (30,228 ) Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests (11,437 ) (8,692 ) (23,364 ) (22,392 ) Gross profit 35,713 19,121 70,312 40,743 Other operating expenses General and administrative (9,171 ) (5,818 ) (19,077 ) (12,102 ) Business development (1,118 ) (1,634 ) (2,105 ) (2,772 ) Exploration and evaluation (843 ) (34 ) (1,180 ) (76 ) Impairments - royalty, stream and other interests - - (2,288 ) (26,300 ) Impairments - mining exploration, evaluation and development (40,479 ) - (40,479 ) - Operating (loss) income (15,898 ) 11,635 5,183 (507 ) Interest income 1,348 1,075 2,658 2,196 Finance costs (5,884 ) (6,636 ) (12,027 ) (13,498 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (406 ) (608 ) (1,535 ) 1,718 Share of loss of associates (1,861 ) (1,458 ) (1,893 ) (3,174 ) Other gains (losses), net 1,629 10,806 (281 ) 11,435 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (21,072 ) 14,814 (7,895 ) (1,830 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (3,991 ) (1,766 ) (7,405 ) 1,560 Net (loss) earnings (25,063 ) 13,048 (15,300 ) (270 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders (14,759 ) 13,048 (4,165 ) (270 ) Non-controlling interests (10,304 ) - (11,135 ) - Net (loss) earnings per share Basic and diluted (0.09 ) 0.08 (0.02 ) -