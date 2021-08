PREVIEW: Asetek Expected to Post Strong Growth in Second Quarter Earnings Autor: PLX AI | 10.08.2021, 04:41 | 40 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 04:41 | (PLX AI) – Asetek is expected to show strong growth in the second quarter when it reports earnings Thursday, driven by easy comparisons to last year and continued strong demand from the global gaming market, analysts said. Asetek is on track to … (PLX AI) – Asetek is expected to show strong growth in the second quarter when it reports earnings Thursday, driven by easy comparisons to last year and continued strong demand from the global gaming market, analysts said. Asetek is on track to … (PLX AI) – Asetek is expected to show strong growth in the second quarter when it reports earnings Thursday, driven by easy comparisons to last year and continued strong demand from the global gaming market, analysts said.

Asetek is on track to deliver the high end of its full-year revenue guidance, SEB said

SEB has a valuation of NOK 160 per share for the stock

Asetek currently expects operating income of about $11 to $16 million for the full year, up from $10.9 million in 2020



Asetek Bearer and/or registered Aktie





