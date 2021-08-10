checkAd

Cordia Issues Operational Update

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Cordia Corporation (OTC PINK:CORG) today provided an update on its operations. 

Celebrity Menus. The company is completing the build out of it its three celebrity menus with Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, and Holly Sonders.  Each menu will have a distinctive theme that ties back to the celebrity and incorporates the latest food trends.

Social Media Agency.  The company is exploring the selection a social media agency to support the launch the three brands. Cordia expects to develop social media campaigns around each of its three celebrity menus on all of the major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, Twitter and Facebook with contests, and its local restaurant partners. 

The social media reach of the company’s current celebrities represents several million followers.  Each celebrity is contractually required to a certain number of posts. 

Team Additions. The company has hired a Chief Innovation Officer, Charlie Yi. Charlie comes to Cordia with over 20 years of experience in venture investment, food delivery, and ghost kitchen operations. Previous to Cordia, he was the founder and CEO of Zipster, one of the early players in ghost kitchens, with operations in Brazil and the USA. Previously to Zipster, he was a Managing Director at Cedrus Investments, where he focused on consumer internet growth investments in Asia.  He was also an early member of Kozmo.com, a pioneer in on-demand food delivery.  Charlie started his career at JP Morgan and Booz Allen & Hamilton. Charlie holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia Engineering and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

The company has added two outside consultants to assist with menu creation and the development of the Cordia restaurant network.  

NFT/Cryptocurrency.  Cordia intends to integrate blockchain based products in the launch and promotion of its celebrity menus.  Management has extensive experience in the creation and management of crypto products including coin launches, specialized QR codes, and NFTs. 

Cordia plans to integrate its celebrity menus, food images, recipes, and its local restaurant partners into all of its blockchain efforts. 

Portfolio Expansion.  The company continues to evaluate and negotiate with additional licensors. The target areas include sports leagues, current and former athletes, large social media influencers and popular video game titles. 

contact@cordiakitchens.com
213-915-6673

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing and marketing celebrity virtual restaurants, securing a social media agency, integrating blockchain products or expanding its portfolio. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. 

SOURCE: Cordia Corp



