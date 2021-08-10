mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland

Rotkreuz, 10 August 2021

As of 1 June 2021, the Executive Board at mobilezone Switzerland expanded from six to eight members. Christoph Gisler has joined the team as Director Product Management and Raffaele Sutter as Director Digital.

To strengthen the areas of Product Management and Digital/E-Commerce, mobilezone has expanded the Swiss Executive Board with two new members as of 1 June 2021.

In 2015, Christoph Gisler developed a digital sales channel for the largest mountain sport platform in Switzerland and from 2016 to 2018, supported the sales and key account management area with the development of siroop.ch. From 2018 to 2020 he headed up the sales and marketing team at Jamei AG. From 2020 he was responsible as a member of the Executive Board at Alltron AG for its marketing and sales in the area of specialist retail.

From 2013 to 2017, Raffaele Sutter managed the Competence Center Digital & E-Commerce at Migros Industrie. Since 2017 he has been responsible as a member of the management team for the online segment at Coop as well as the strategic alignment of coop.ch.

Roger Wassmer, CEO of mobilezone Switzerland says: "We are delighted to have found Christoph and Raffaele, two proven specialists in their respective areas of product management and digital/e-commerce."

Further information on the Management Board Switzerland: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/organization/management-b ...

Claudio Barandun joins the management team in Switzerland

As of August 10, 2021, Claudio Barandun will join the management team in Switzerland as Managing Director of the subsidiary mobiletouch. Claudio Barandun has many years of experience in the service sector and was previously Head of Service Center at Bachmann Mobile Kommunikation AG and Head of Repair at ALSO Switzerland. Since 2020, he has been a member of the Executive Board at Revendo. Claudio Barandun succeeds Peter Poulsen, who left the company in June 2021.