checkAd

EQS-News mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.08.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

EQS Group-News: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel
mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland

10.08.2021 / 07:00

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 10 August 2021

As of 1 June 2021, the Executive Board at mobilezone Switzerland expanded from six to eight members. Christoph Gisler has joined the team as Director Product Management and Raffaele Sutter as Director Digital.

To strengthen the areas of Product Management and Digital/E-Commerce, mobilezone has expanded the Swiss Executive Board with two new members as of 1 June 2021.

In 2015, Christoph Gisler developed a digital sales channel for the largest mountain sport platform in Switzerland and from 2016 to 2018, supported the sales and key account management area with the development of siroop.ch. From 2018 to 2020 he headed up the sales and marketing team at Jamei AG. From 2020 he was responsible as a member of the Executive Board at Alltron AG for its marketing and sales in the area of specialist retail.

From 2013 to 2017, Raffaele Sutter managed the Competence Center Digital & E-Commerce at Migros Industrie. Since 2017 he has been responsible as a member of the management team for the online segment at Coop as well as the strategic alignment of coop.ch.

Roger Wassmer, CEO of mobilezone Switzerland says: "We are delighted to have found Christoph and Raffaele, two proven specialists in their respective areas of product management and digital/e-commerce."

Further information on the Management Board Switzerland: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/organization/management-b ...

Claudio Barandun joins the management team in Switzerland

As of August 10, 2021, Claudio Barandun will join the management team in Switzerland as Managing Director of the subsidiary mobiletouch. Claudio Barandun has many years of experience in the service sector and was previously Head of Service Center at Bachmann Mobile Kommunikation AG and Head of Repair at ALSO Switzerland. Since 2020, he has been a member of the Executive Board at Revendo. Claudio Barandun succeeds Peter Poulsen, who left the company in June 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
mobilezone holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland EQS Group-News: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel mobilezone strengthens Swiss Executive Board and Management in Switzerland 10.08.2021 / 07:00 PRESS RELEASE   Rotkreuz, 10 August 2021 As of 1 June 2021, the Executive Board at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung des Q2/6M ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 17. September 2021 ein
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Aurubis unterzeichnet Term Sheet mit INTEK Holding
FCR Immobilien AG: Monats-Update Juli / August 2021
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
GLAMBOU Piercing goes Zurich
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: mobilezone verstärkt Schweizer Geschäftsleitung und Management (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrEQS-News: mobilezone verstärkt Schweizer Geschäftsleitung und Management
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21DGAP-News: Präsentation der Halbjahreszahlen 2021 der mobilezone Gruppe: Einladung zur Video-Konferenz für Investoren, Analysten und Medienschaffende (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
06.08.21EQS-News: Präsentation der Halbjahreszahlen 2021 der mobilezone Gruppe: Einladung zur Video-Konferenz für Investoren, Analysten und Medienschaffende
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21DGAP-News: 20 Jahre Lehrlingsausbildung bei mobilezone und Fortführung Trainee-Programm (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
05.08.21EQS-News: Twenty years of apprentice training at mobilezone and continuation of the trainee programme
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21EQS-News: 20 Jahre Lehrlingsausbildung bei mobilezone und Fortführung Trainee-Programm
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten