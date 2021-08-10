EQS Group-News: Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Spanish fintech Coinscrap Finance



10.08.2021 / 07:00



Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Coinscrap Finance. The Spanish fintech offers white-label apps in the areas of pensions and savings for Millennials and Generation Z customer groups of banks and insurance companies. Coinscrap Finance is already successfully collaborating with Caser.