EQS-News Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Spanish fintech Coinscrap Finance
Helvetia Venture Fund invests in Coinscrap Finance. The Spanish fintech offers white-label apps in the areas of pensions and savings for Millennials and Generation Z customer groups of banks and insurance companies. Coinscrap Finance is already successfully collaborating with Caser.
|
