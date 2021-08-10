DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results Klöckner & Co SE announces best operating quarterly result since IPO in 2006 10.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Record operating income (EBITDA) of €271 million before material special effects

- Very strong net income of €215 million (Q2 2020: net loss of €111 million)

- Initial measures of "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy successfully implemented

- Full-year guidance for 2021 forecasts record EBITDA before material special effects in a range between €650 million and €700 million

Duisburg, Germany, August 10, 2021 - Klöckner & Co SE has continued its strong year and generated the best quarterly operating result since the IPO in 2006. Higher prices and increased demand led to very considerable sales growth of 57.8% to €1.8 billion in Q2 2021 (Q2 2020: €1.2 billion). Driven by the positive steel price trend, extremely strict net working capital management and substantial effects from the Surtsey project, operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects improved from €11 million in the prior-year period to €271 million. Net income was extremely strong at €215 million (Q2 2020: net loss of €111 million). Earnings per share consequently came to €2.13 (Q2 2020: loss per share of €1.11). Despite significantly higher steel prices and the cash outflows in connection with the Surtsey project, cash flow from operating activities was positive at €74 million (Q2 2020: €98 million).

Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE: "Our improved operating lineup is delivering results. This allows us to benefit particularly strongly right now from the positive market environment. At the same time, we are systematically implementing our 'Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths' strategy. With a new structure and improved setup in the EU as well as the pooling of our digital capabilities in kloeckner.i, we have set an important initial course to further consolidate and extend our excellent position, also in a changed market environment."