technotrans continues to grow: Revenue and EBIT increased in the first half-year

Consolidated group revenue of € 104.4 million around 10 % above the previous year's level

Consolidated EBIT rises significantly by 86.8 % to € 5.3 million

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 signals further growth

Board of Management confirms forecast for the 2021 financial year



Sassenberg, August 10, 2021 - technotrans SE remains on track for growth and increases consolidated revenue by around 10 % to € 104.4 million in the first six months of the 2021 financial year (previous year: € 95.1 million). Consolidated EBIT of the specialist for thermal management solutions increased significantly by 86.8 % to € 5.3 million (previous year: € 2.8 million). The EBIT margin improved to 5.0% (previous year: 3,0 %). The main growth drivers are the strategic focus markets. A book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 provides the foundation for continuing the growth trend. The Board of Management therefore expects consolidated group revenue for the 2021 financial year to be at the upper end of the range of € 195 to 205 million with an EBIT margin of between 4.5 and 5.5 %. The group is continuing to consistently implement its Future Ready 2025 strategy: the focus in the current financial year remains on creating the technotrans umbrella brand and merging selected group companies.



"technotrans has performed very well in the first six months. The group has continued to develop both strategically and operationally and is consistently pursuing the goals it has set. In particular, the focus markets defined in the Future Ready 2025 strategy contributed to the revenue growth. The Plastics and Healthcare & Analytics markets showed particularly high revenue momentum in the reporting period. The Energy Management market will gain considerable momentum in the second half of the year based on large-volume battery cooling system orders won in the Rail segment," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE.