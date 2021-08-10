Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF

Excellent Augsburg office property in top location in Munich Metropolitan Region

Total investment volume of approximately € 46.6m

Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to provide capital and asset management services

Sales to start soon

Frankfurt, 10 August 2021 - The real estate investment management company Corestate has acquired the new office construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for a closed-end public AIF. The Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing will act as the capital management company and will also provide asset management services for the property. With a total investment volume of approximately € 46.6m, the transaction took place within the scope of a forward purchase. Completion of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales are slated to begin soon.

Tobias Gollnest, Chief Investment Officer DACH at Corestate: "Augsburg is the third-largest city in Bavaria. Located in the Munich Metropolitan Region, its importance as an affordable place to live, work and study is constantly growing. In Augsburg Offices, we have succeeded in acquiring a sustainable, profitable investment property for the AIF that will offer investors attractive returns. In doing so, we are once again underscoring our first-rate regional market access."

Laurent Rucker, Head of Real Estate Investment at Hannover Leasing: "We are delighted to acquire Augsburg Offices. The property features an excellent regional location and outstanding quality, thanks in no small part to its sustainability focus that aims for LEED Gold certification. What is more, it offers a long-term cash flow profile and an excellent, mixed and risk-diversified group of tenants. Augsburg's office market is increasingly gaining importance as a 'satellite market' of Munich."