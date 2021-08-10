checkAd

DGAP-News DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at LogPark Leipzig

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.08.2021, 07:05  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at LogPark Leipzig

10.08.2021 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at LogPark Leipzig

- DEMIRE builds an energy-efficient distribution centre for Amazon

- Amazon has sigened a fifteen-year lease contract with DEMIRE

- DEMIRE successfully continues repositioning of former Quelle site

Langen, 10 August 2021. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has achieved another success in the repositioning of the LogPark in Leipzig. On the site of the former Quelle logistics centre between the city centre and Leipzig Airport, a new distribution centre with approximately 26,000 sqm of usable space plus parking slots will be built for Amazon by autumn 2022. Amazon will exclusively lease the energy-efficient building, planned to become KFW-55 standard, for 15 years.

The existing lease with the online distributor in the LogPark for 20,000 sqm storage space from 2020 will also be extended by 15 years and integrated into the project. Amazon already operates a modular distribution centre on the site and plans to build parking spaces with charging stations for its electric delivery vehicles. In addition, a separate access concept and an employee parking garage will be realised for Amazon's use on the site, which has a total area of almost 340,000 sqm. Taking into account the contract with Amazon, the occupancy rate has risen to around 92 %, with a WALT of around 6.1 years.

Ingo Hartlief, CEO of DEMIRE: "We are pleased to further expand and consolidate our successful partnership with Amazon. I am also pleased that the former Quelle high-bay warehouse is now giving way to a modern and energy-efficient distribution centre. This enhances the entire LogPark considerably and consistently continues our repositioning effort of the site."

The site is located in the direct vicinity of the Leipzig Trade Fair and is very well connected to local and long-distance transport systems like the autobahns A9, A14 and A38. The logistics park also has its own railway connection for freight and long-distance traffic and is in the immediate neighborhood of the Leipzig airport.

Seite 1 von 3
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at LogPark Leipzig DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at LogPark Leipzig 10.08.2021 / 07:05 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung des Q2/6M ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Aurubis unterzeichnet Term Sheet mit INTEK Holding
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 17. September 2021 ein
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
FCR Immobilien AG: Monats-Update Juli / August 2021
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
GLAMBOU Piercing goes Zurich
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:05 UhrDGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE entwickelt im LogPark Leipzig ein Verteilzentrum für Amazon (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:05 UhrDGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE entwickelt im LogPark Leipzig ein Verteilzentrum für Amazon
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten