DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at LogPark Leipzig

- DEMIRE builds an energy-efficient distribution centre for Amazon

- Amazon has sigened a fifteen-year lease contract with DEMIRE

- DEMIRE successfully continues repositioning of former Quelle site

Langen, 10 August 2021. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has achieved another success in the repositioning of the LogPark in Leipzig. On the site of the former Quelle logistics centre between the city centre and Leipzig Airport, a new distribution centre with approximately 26,000 sqm of usable space plus parking slots will be built for Amazon by autumn 2022. Amazon will exclusively lease the energy-efficient building, planned to become KFW-55 standard, for 15 years.

The existing lease with the online distributor in the LogPark for 20,000 sqm storage space from 2020 will also be extended by 15 years and integrated into the project. Amazon already operates a modular distribution centre on the site and plans to build parking spaces with charging stations for its electric delivery vehicles. In addition, a separate access concept and an employee parking garage will be realised for Amazon's use on the site, which has a total area of almost 340,000 sqm. Taking into account the contract with Amazon, the occupancy rate has risen to around 92 %, with a WALT of around 6.1 years.

Ingo Hartlief, CEO of DEMIRE: "We are pleased to further expand and consolidate our successful partnership with Amazon. I am also pleased that the former Quelle high-bay warehouse is now giving way to a modern and energy-efficient distribution centre. This enhances the entire LogPark considerably and consistently continues our repositioning effort of the site."

The site is located in the direct vicinity of the Leipzig Trade Fair and is very well connected to local and long-distance transport systems like the autobahns A9, A14 and A38. The logistics park also has its own railway connection for freight and long-distance traffic and is in the immediate neighborhood of the Leipzig airport.