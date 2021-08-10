checkAd

Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1–6/2021 Clear return to growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 07:00  |  18   |   |   

EEZY PLC -- HALF-YEAR REPORT   -- 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 8:00

Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1–6/2021: Clear return to growth

April–June 2021

  • Revenue was EUR 48.0 million (EUR 39.0 million in April–June 2020).
  • EBITDA was EUR 5.0 million (1.8).
  • EBIT was EUR 3.1 million (-0.5).
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.08 (-0.03).
  • Revenue grew by 23 % despite the continuing corona pandemic.
  • Business volume clearly increased toward the end of the quarter.

January–June 2021

  • Revenue was EUR 84.6 million (EUR 94.1 million in January–June 2020).
  • EBITDA was EUR 7.7 million (4.6).
  • EBIT was EUR 4.0 million (0.4).
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.09 (-0.02).
  • Despite the difficult conditions, profit has significantly improved along the continued efficiency improvements.

Outlook for 2021

Eezy expects revenue to be 190-210 million euro and EBIT to be 11-14 million euro.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million, unless
otherwise specified 		4–6/2021 4–6/2020 1–6/2021 1–6/2020 1–12/2020
Revenue 48.0 39.0 84.6 94.1 190.6
EBITDA 5.0 1.8 7.7 4.6 13.5
EBITDA, % 10.4% 4.6% 9.1% 4.9% 7.1%
EBIT 3.1 -0.5 4.0 0.4 5.6
EBIT, % 6.4% -1.4% 4.7% 0.5% 2.9%
EPS, undiluted, EUR 0.08 -0.03 0.09 -0.02 0.11
EPS, diluted, EUR 0.08 -0.03 0.09 -0.02 0.11
Net debt / EBITDA - - 2.9 x 2.7 x 3.1 x
Chain-wide revenue 73.3 59.4 129.7 137.4 282.6

CEO Sami Asikainen:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1–6/2021 Clear return to growth EEZY PLC - HALF-YEAR REPORT   - 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 8:00 Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1–6/2021: Clear return to growth April–June 2021 Revenue was EUR 48.0 million (EUR 39.0 million in April–June 2020).EBITDA was EUR 5.0 million (1.8).EBIT was EUR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board