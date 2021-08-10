Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1–6/2021 Clear return to growth Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.08.2021, 07:00 | 18 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 07:00 | EEZY PLC -- HALF-YEAR REPORT -- 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 8:00 Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1–6/2021: Clear return to growth April–June 2021 Revenue was EUR 48.0 million (EUR 39.0 million in April–June 2020).

EBITDA was EUR 5.0 million (1.8).

EBIT was EUR 3.1 million (-0.5).

Earnings per share was EUR 0.08 (-0.03).

Revenue grew by 23 % despite the continuing corona pandemic.

Business volume clearly increased toward the end of the quarter. January–June 2021 Revenue was EUR 84.6 million (EUR 94.1 million in January–June 2020).

EBITDA was EUR 7.7 million (4.6).

EBIT was EUR 4.0 million (0.4).

Earnings per share was EUR 0.09 (-0.02).

Despite the difficult conditions, profit has significantly improved along the continued efficiency improvements. Outlook for 2021 Eezy expects revenue to be 190-210 million euro and EBIT to be 11-14 million euro. Key figures (IFRS) EUR million, unless

otherwise specified 4–6/2021 4–6/2020 1–6/2021 1–6/2020 1–12/2020 Revenue 48.0 39.0 84.6 94.1 190.6 EBITDA 5.0 1.8 7.7 4.6 13.5 EBITDA, % 10.4% 4.6% 9.1% 4.9% 7.1% EBIT 3.1 -0.5 4.0 0.4 5.6 EBIT, % 6.4% -1.4% 4.7% 0.5% 2.9% EPS, undiluted, EUR 0.08 -0.03 0.09 -0.02 0.11 EPS, diluted, EUR 0.08 -0.03 0.09 -0.02 0.11 Net debt / EBITDA - - 2.9 x 2.7 x 3.1 x Chain-wide revenue 73.3 59.4 129.7 137.4 282.6 CEO Sami Asikainen: Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





