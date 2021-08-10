Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1–6/2021 Clear return to growth
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.08.2021, 07:00 | 18 | 0 |
EEZY PLC -- HALF-YEAR REPORT -- 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 8:00
Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1–6/2021: Clear return to growth
April–June 2021
- Revenue was EUR 48.0 million (EUR 39.0 million in April–June 2020).
- EBITDA was EUR 5.0 million (1.8).
- EBIT was EUR 3.1 million (-0.5).
- Earnings per share was EUR 0.08 (-0.03).
- Revenue grew by 23 % despite the continuing corona pandemic.
- Business volume clearly increased toward the end of the quarter.
January–June 2021
- Revenue was EUR 84.6 million (EUR 94.1 million in January–June 2020).
- EBITDA was EUR 7.7 million (4.6).
- EBIT was EUR 4.0 million (0.4).
- Earnings per share was EUR 0.09 (-0.02).
- Despite the difficult conditions, profit has significantly improved along the continued efficiency improvements.
Outlook for 2021
Eezy expects revenue to be 190-210 million euro and EBIT to be 11-14 million euro.
Key figures (IFRS)
|
EUR million, unless
otherwise specified
|4–6/2021
|4–6/2020
|1–6/2021
|1–6/2020
|1–12/2020
|Revenue
|48.0
|39.0
|84.6
|94.1
|190.6
|EBITDA
|5.0
|1.8
|7.7
|4.6
|13.5
|EBITDA, %
|10.4%
|4.6%
|9.1%
|4.9%
|7.1%
|EBIT
|3.1
|-0.5
|4.0
|0.4
|5.6
|EBIT, %
|6.4%
|-1.4%
|4.7%
|0.5%
|2.9%
|EPS, undiluted, EUR
|0.08
|-0.03
|0.09
|-0.02
|0.11
|EPS, diluted, EUR
|0.08
|-0.03
|0.09
|-0.02
|0.11
|Net debt / EBITDA
|-
|-
|2.9 x
|2.7 x
|3.1 x
|Chain-wide revenue
|73.3
|59.4
|129.7
|137.4
|282.6
CEO Sami Asikainen:
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0