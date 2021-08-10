Corbion first half-year 2021 results

Corbion reported net sales of € 515.6 million in the first half of 2021, driven by organic net sales growth of 15.5%. Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2021 increased organically by 4.7% to € 77.1 million.



Olivier Rigaud, CEO, commented: “I’m very pleased with the record sales growth in all three business segments. In Sustainable Food Solutions we gained market share by maintaining uninterrupted operations and by successfully converting our commercial pipeline. In Lactic Acid & Specialties the continued growth in PLA has been driving sales. In Incubator, algae-based omega-3 is seeing increased market receptiveness. We are raising our organic sales growth outlook for 2021 to 12-15% for our core activities.