checkAd

Corbion first half-year 2021 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

Corbion reported net sales of € 515.6 million in the first half of 2021, driven by organic net sales growth of 15.5%. Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2021 increased organically by 4.7% to € 77.1 million.

Olivier Rigaud, CEO, commented: “I’m very pleased with the record sales growth in all three business segments. In Sustainable Food Solutions we gained market share by maintaining uninterrupted operations and by successfully converting our commercial pipeline. In Lactic Acid & Specialties the continued growth in PLA has been driving sales. In Incubator, algae-based omega-3 is seeing increased market receptiveness. We are raising our organic sales growth outlook for 2021 to 12-15% for our core activities.

Nevertheless, we are facing broad-based and rapid increases in our input costs. Prices for freight and raw materials have increased substantially. In response, we are taking firm pricing actions which will fully materialize next year, while partially contributing in 2021. Consequently, we are currently facing margin pressure and are reducing our Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for our core activities for 2021 to 13-15%. We aim to restore the Adjusted EBITDA margin of our core activities to above 15% in 2022.

With our strategy Advance 2025, we embarked on a path of investing for growth in our organization. Since the beginning of 2020, we have grown our employee base by 9%, adding essential capabilities. Our current sales growth rate is evidence of our strategy bearing fruit, and a testament to the excellent operational execution and commitment of our employees.”

Key financial highlights first half 2021*:

  • Net sales growth was 4.8%. Core net sales organic growth was 16.4%
  • Adjusted EBITDA was € 77.1 million (H1 2020: € 83.8 million; organic increase: 4.7%)
  • Operating result was € 70.3 million (H1 2020: € 45.7 million)
  • Free cash flow was € -13.6 million (H1 2020: € -12.7 million)
  • Net debt/EBITDA at half year-end was 2.1x (year-end 2020: 1.7x)

€ million YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Total growth Organic growth
Net sales 515.6 492.2 4.8% 15.5%
Adjusted EBITDA 77.1 83.8 -8.0% 4.7%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0% 17.0%    
Operating result 70.3 45.7 53.8% 68.0%
ROCE 13.0% 13.6%    



Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corbion first half-year 2021 results Corbion reported net sales of € 515.6 million in the first half of 2021, driven by organic net sales growth of 15.5%. Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2021 increased organically by 4.7% to € 77.1 million. Olivier Rigaud, CEO, commented: “I’m …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board