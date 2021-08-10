checkAd

Eezy Plc makes changes to its management team

EEZY PLC --- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE --- 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 8.02

Eezy Plc makes changes to its management team

Isa Merikallio (born 1968) has been appointed a member of the management team. She has been working as content director at Eezy Plc since the 1 January 2021. Prior to Eezy Plc, Merikallio has worked as a management consultant and entrepreneur during 2002-2021 and during 1997-2002 as director and founding partner at NFO Infratest Oy.

Merikallio will be responsible for developing content services together with business units, as well as marketing and communications.

Hanna Lehto will continue as director and member of the management team, responsible for People and culture.


Further information:

Sami Asikainen, CEO
sami.asikainen@eezy.fi
Tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915





