checkAd

DGAP-News SNP SE increases revenue and profitability in the first half of the year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.08.2021, 07:31  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SNP SE increases revenue and profitability in the first half of the year

10.08.2021 / 07:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP SE increases revenue and profitability in the first half of the year

- Consolidated revenue increase to 75.2 million euros (+10.2%)

- Software segment strongest revenue driver with +24.3%, Service: +4.8%

- EBIT improves to -1.1 million euros (H1 2020: -4.7 million euros)

- Order intake in Software segment +12.0%, Service segment declines (-6.7%)

- Order backlog increases by around 30% as of June 30

- Revenue and EBITDA expectations for 2021 raised after taking into account effects from company acquisitions and disposals

Heidelberg, 10. August 2021: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, today published its report for the first half of 2021. According to this report, consolidated revenues increased by 10.2% year-on-year to €75.2 million (H1 2020: €68.7 million). With a 24.3% increase in revenue to €23.6 million, the Software segment proved to be the strongest growth driver (previous year's revenue: €19.0 million) and currently already accounts for around one third of consolidated revenue. In the Service segment, rising consultant utilization contributed to a 4.8% increase in revenue to 52.1 million euros (H1 2020: 49.7 million euros). In addition, the acquisition of EXA AG in February of the current year had a positive impact. The operating result (EBIT) for the Group improved to -1.1 million euros in the same period (H1 2020: -4.7 million euros). This was due to both increased revenue and a more efficient cost structure. In addition, the acquisition of EXA AG in February 2021 had a positive impact on the development of revenue and earnings. Accordingly, the result for the period improved to -2.1 million euros in the first half of the year, compared to -4.2 million euros in the same period of the previous year.

Seite 1 von 6
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SNP SE increases revenue and profitability in the first half of the year DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results SNP SE increases revenue and profitability in the first half of the year 10.08.2021 / 07:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung des Q2/6M ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Aurubis unterzeichnet Term Sheet mit INTEK Holding
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 17. September 2021 ein
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
FCR Immobilien AG: Monats-Update Juli / August 2021
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
GLAMBOU Piercing goes Zurich
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:31 UhrDGAP-News: SNP SE steigert Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:31 UhrDGAP-News: SNP SE steigert Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21SNP übernimmt Datavard
4investors | Kommentare
28.07.21DGAP-News: SNP übernimmt SAP-Datenspezialisten Datavard (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21DGAP-News: SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21DGAP-News: SNP übernimmt SAP-Datenspezialisten Datavard
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE erwirbt die Datavard AG - Finanzierung teilweise über Sachkapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
28.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Acquires Datavard AG - Financed Partially via Capital Increase Through Contributions in Kind
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
28.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE erwirbt die Datavard AG - Finanzierung teilweise über Sachkapitalerhöhung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs