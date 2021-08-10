DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results SNP SE increases revenue and profitability in the first half of the year 10.08.2021 / 07:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Consolidated revenue increase to 75.2 million euros (+10.2%)

- Software segment strongest revenue driver with +24.3%, Service: +4.8%

- EBIT improves to -1.1 million euros (H1 2020: -4.7 million euros)

- Order intake in Software segment +12.0%, Service segment declines (-6.7%)

- Order backlog increases by around 30% as of June 30

- Revenue and EBITDA expectations for 2021 raised after taking into account effects from company acquisitions and disposals

Heidelberg, 10. August 2021: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, today published its report for the first half of 2021. According to this report, consolidated revenues increased by 10.2% year-on-year to €75.2 million (H1 2020: €68.7 million). With a 24.3% increase in revenue to €23.6 million, the Software segment proved to be the strongest growth driver (previous year's revenue: €19.0 million) and currently already accounts for around one third of consolidated revenue. In the Service segment, rising consultant utilization contributed to a 4.8% increase in revenue to 52.1 million euros (H1 2020: 49.7 million euros). In addition, the acquisition of EXA AG in February of the current year had a positive impact. The operating result (EBIT) for the Group improved to -1.1 million euros in the same period (H1 2020: -4.7 million euros). This was due to both increased revenue and a more efficient cost structure. In addition, the acquisition of EXA AG in February 2021 had a positive impact on the development of revenue and earnings. Accordingly, the result for the period improved to -2.1 million euros in the first half of the year, compared to -4.2 million euros in the same period of the previous year.