checkAd

DGAP-News Delivery Hero brings foodpanda to the streets of Berlin and announces German expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.08.2021, 07:30  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Market launch/Expansion
Delivery Hero brings foodpanda to the streets of Berlin and announces German expansion

10.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • After weeks of testing its service in selected neighbourhoods, Delivery Hero now kick starts its food delivery and quick commerce operations in four Berlin districts (Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg, Mitte, and Prenzlauer Berg) under the brands foodpanda and pandamarkets
  • Following a smooth and successful launch process in Berlin, foodpanda now announces it will launch its services in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich this fall
  • Next to opening local warehouses in strategic locations (pandamarkets), foodpanda enters strong partnerships with local restaurants and stores, bringing them online to cover customers' daily needs
  • Hiring for foodpanda Germany is ongoing, and the brand is well on its way to reach the target of 500 office employees

Berlin, 10 August 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today launches its delivery app in Berlin under the brand foodpanda. After testing the service and scaling it up gradually, Delivery Hero's subsidiaries in Germany (foodpanda and pandamarkets) are now covering four districts of the German capital with both food delivery and quick commerce (through partnerships with local stores as well as Delivery Hero owned warehouses called pandamarkets).

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "After testing the foodpanda app for a few weeks, we are confident to deliver on our promise to introduce a superior service to the German market, bringing food delivery and quick commerce to local customers through one single app. Our Berlin employees now have the chance to get closer to the very products they are building and experience our services together with our first customers. We look forward to entering more German cities soon to bring customers an amazing experience and work together with local shops and restaurants."

Seite 1 von 4


Delivery Hero Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Delivery Hero brings foodpanda to the streets of Berlin and announces German expansion DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Market launch/Expansion Delivery Hero brings foodpanda to the streets of Berlin and announces German expansion 10.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung des Q2/6M ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Aurubis unterzeichnet Term Sheet mit INTEK Holding
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 17. September 2021 ein
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
FCR Immobilien AG: Monats-Update Juli / August 2021
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
GLAMBOU Piercing goes Zurich
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:43 UhrDelivery Hero macht Ernst und will mit Foodpanda in weitere deutsche Städte
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Delivery Hero bringt foodpanda auf die Straßen Berlins und kündigt Deutschland-Expansion an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Delivery Hero bringt foodpanda auf die Straßen Berlins und kündigt Deutschland-Expansion an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx mit wenig Elan auf Hoch seit 2008
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deliveroo auf Rekordhoch - Delivery Hero hält fünf Prozent
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Aktien Europa: Ruhiger Wochenauftakt beim EuroStoxx - 'Footsie' unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deliveroo schnellen hoch - Delivery Hero hält fünf Prozent
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Rekordverwöhnte Aktienanleger suchen nach Orientierung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.08.21ROUNDUP: Goldene Rentner - Altersvorsorge von Vorständen immer üppiger
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.08.21Warum niemand im Jahr 2021 in Aktien von Essenslieferanten investieren sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare