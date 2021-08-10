DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Market launch/Expansion

Delivery Hero brings foodpanda to the streets of Berlin and announces German expansion



10.08.2021 / 07:30

After weeks of testing its service in selected neighbourhoods, Delivery Hero now kick starts its food delivery and quick commerce operations in four Berlin districts (Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg, Mitte, and Prenzlauer Berg) under the brands foodpanda and pandamarkets

Following a smooth and successful launch process in Berlin, foodpanda now announces it will launch its services in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich this fall

Next to opening local warehouses in strategic locations (pandamarkets), foodpanda enters strong partnerships with local restaurants and stores, bringing them online to cover customers' daily needs

Hiring for foodpanda Germany is ongoing, and the brand is well on its way to reach the target of 500 office employees Berlin, 10 August 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today launches its delivery app in Berlin under the brand foodpanda. After testing the service and scaling it up gradually, Delivery Hero's subsidiaries in Germany (foodpanda and pandamarkets) are now covering four districts of the German capital with both food delivery and quick commerce (through partnerships with local stores as well as Delivery Hero owned warehouses called pandamarkets). Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "After testing the foodpanda app for a few weeks, we are confident to deliver on our promise to introduce a superior service to the German market, bringing food delivery and quick commerce to local customers through one single app. Our Berlin employees now have the chance to get closer to the very products they are building and experience our services together with our first customers. We look forward to entering more German cities soon to bring customers an amazing experience and work together with local shops and restaurants." Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



