The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 09 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.2334 £ 23.6341 Estimated MTD return -0.02 % -0.00 % Estimated YTD return 5.00 % 3.80 % Estimated ITD return 172.33 % 136.34 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 22.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.22 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.84 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A