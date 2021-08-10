checkAd

State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 07:30  |  16   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 8.30 AM EEST

State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes in China

On 1 October 2020, Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) and Konecranes Plc (“Konecranes”) announced that the companies had signed a combination agreement and plan to combine through a merger, subject to regulatory and other approvals (the “Transaction”).

Cargotec and Konecranes have received unconditional approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation, the competition authority in China, for their planned merger. 

The companies continue to work closely with the competition authorities in the remaining jurisdictions to obtain regulatory approvals. Cargotec and Konecranes are confident that the approvals will be received to allow completion of the Transaction by the end of H1/2022. Until completion, both companies will operate fully separately and independently.
​​
For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 5024 697
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, aki.vesikallio(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 729 1670

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Merger and the merger consideration securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

The information in this release is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or located in, the United States or any other locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction and it does not constitute an offer of or an invitation by or on behalf of, Cargotec, or any other person, to purchase or sell any securities.

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements, which are information on Cargotec’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Cargotec’s control that could cause Cargotec’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Cargotec’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes in China CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 AUGUST 2021 AT 8.30 AM EEST State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes in China On 1 October 2020, Cargotec Corporation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board