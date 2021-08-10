Munich Re Says On Track to Meet FY Consolidated Profit Target of EUR 2.8 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 10.08.2021, 07:44 | 46 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 07:44 | (PLX AI) – Munich Re continues to aim for a consolidated profit of EUR 2.8bn for the 2021 financial year.The other targets communicated for 2021 in 2020 Annual Report remain unchangedMunich Re anticipates advantageous business opportunities also in … (PLX AI) – Munich Re continues to aim for a consolidated profit of EUR 2.8bn for the 2021 financial year.The other targets communicated for 2021 in 2020 Annual Report remain unchangedMunich Re anticipates advantageous business opportunities also in … (PLX AI) – Munich Re continues to aim for a consolidated profit of EUR 2.8bn for the 2021 financial year.

The other targets communicated for 2021 in 2020 Annual Report remain unchanged

Munich Re anticipates advantageous business opportunities also in the second half of 2021 and is thus raising its gross premium forecasts: by EUR 1bn to EUR 40bn for reinsurance, and by EUR 0.5bn to EUR 18bn for the ERGO field of business

At Group level, gross premiums of EUR 58bn are projected for 2021

Q2 profit of EUR 1,106m



