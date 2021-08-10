checkAd

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Interim Financial Results 2021

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 08:00  |  38   |   |   

Excellent financial performance and operational executionRevenue ahead 17%, adjusted EBITDA up 16%, leverage reducedLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE: GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') announces its financial results for …

Excellent financial performance and operational execution

Revenue ahead 17%, adjusted EBITDA up 16%, leverage reduced

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE: GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') announces its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Financial summary

 

Six months ended

30 June 2021

(£m)

Six months ended

30 June 2020

(£m)

Reported

change

(%)

Revenue

398.8

340.0

17

Adjusted EBITDA[1]

110.3

95.0

16

Net income (as reported under IFRS)

14.0

23.3

(40)

Adjusted net income1

81.6

68.1

20

Diluted net income per share[2]

12.7p

21.4p

(41)

Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2

74.2p

62.6p

19

Financial highlights

  • Excellent financial performance across the Group
    • Revenue grew by 17% with good momentum in the UK and Asia
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 16% year-on-year, driven by strong revenue growth
    • Adjusted net income1 increased 20% year-on-year
  • Cash conversion of 94% from adjusted EBITDA1; adjusted net leverage ratio[3] reduced to 1.17x
    • Operating cash flow of £103.5 million
  • Cash balances at 30 June 2021 increased to £253.7m and post period-end, the Group paid down £100.0 million towards its outstanding term loan debt

Operational highlights

Seite 1 von 4
Gamesys Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Interim Financial Results 2021 Excellent financial performance and operational executionRevenue ahead 17%, adjusted EBITDA up 16%, leverage reducedLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE: GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') announces its financial results for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal Hypertension
Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio To ...
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Engages Certified Public Accountants DBB McKennon To Perform 2019 & 2020 ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrGamesys Group PLC Announces Interim Financial Results 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
05.08.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Accesswire | Analysen
05.08.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Accesswire | Analysen
02.08.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
02.08.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Notice of Results
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Notice of Results
Accesswire | Analysen