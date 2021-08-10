Gamesys Group PLC Announces Interim Financial Results 2021
Excellent financial performance and operational execution
Revenue ahead 17%, adjusted EBITDA up 16%, leverage reduced
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE: GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') announces its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.
Financial summary
|
|
Six months ended
30 June 2021
(£m)
|
Six months ended
30 June 2020
(£m)
|
Reported
change
(%)
|Revenue
|
398.8
|
340.0
|
17
|Adjusted EBITDA[1]
|
110.3
|
95.0
|
16
|Net income (as reported under IFRS)
|
14.0
|
23.3
|
(40)
|Adjusted net income1
|
81.6
|
68.1
|
20
|Diluted net income per share[2]
|
12.7p
|
21.4p
|
(41)
|Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2
|
74.2p
|
62.6p
|
19
Financial highlights
- Excellent financial performance across the Group
- Revenue grew by 17% with good momentum in the UK and Asia
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 16% year-on-year, driven by strong revenue growth
- Adjusted net income1 increased 20% year-on-year
- Cash conversion of 94% from adjusted EBITDA1; adjusted net leverage ratio[3] reduced to 1.17x
- Operating cash flow of £103.5 million
- Cash balances at 30 June 2021 increased to £253.7m and post period-end, the Group paid down £100.0 million towards its outstanding term loan debt
Operational highlights
|
