11880 Solutions AG exceeds internal forecasts: Revenues and EBITDA increase significantly in the first half of 2021

Essen, 10 August 2021 - 11880 Solutions AG has successfully completed the first half of 2021: Consolidated revenue rose to EUR 28.8 million (H1 2020: EUR 24.0 million), while the EBITDA generated at Group level was EUR 2.6 million as of 30 June 2021 (30 June 2020: EUR 1.4 million).

In both business segments, revenue and EBITDA increased significantly compared to the previous year: Digital business generated EUR 22.4 million in revenues and EBITDA of EUR 2.5 million (H1 2020: EUR 18.1 million / EUR 1.4 million). In the Directory Assistance business, revenues increased to EUR 6.4 million and EBITDA to EUR 0.1 million (H1 2020: EUR 5.9 million / EUR 0.0 million).

Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG: "We have again shown a strong performance in the first half of 2021. Despite the constraints of the pandemic, we have continued to grow in both business segments. The key to our success is an intelligent and variable product portfolio from which we put together individual packages for companies for efficient online marketing. At the same time, the internal focus is unwavering on process optimizations, strict cost control and profitable growth based on this."

In the second half of 2021, new products are planned to be launched that will offer corporate customers in the digital business further individual advantages. The product offer of Fairrank GmbH, which was acquired last year, will be further optimized in the coming months to be able to market it even more efficiently. In the area of Directory Assistance, 11880 Solutions AG will acquire some important certificates to be able to participate in public tenders with the call centre services offering in the future.

The full 2020 half-yearly report is available at: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

