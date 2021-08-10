checkAd

Placing and Subscription to raise £1,762,539.81 & Baita Plai Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 08:00  |  37   |   |   

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

10 August 2021

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Placing and Subscription to raise £1,762,539.81 before costs
Baita Plai Operational Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce it has raised £1,762,539.81 gross through a placing (the ‘Placing’) and a subscription (the ‘Subscription’) of 27,976,822 ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 6.3p per Ordinary Share (the ‘Placing and Subscription Shares’). The Placing was for 24,395,870 Ordinary Shares and was undertaken by the Company’s joint broker, Axis Capital Markets Ltd (‘Axis’). The Subscription was for 3,580,952 Ordinary Shares. As consideration Axis will be issued with 481,000 warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 16p per Ordinary Share at any time prior to 9 August 2023.

The Company would also like to provide an operational update on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania and in particular that it is currently on schedule to meet accumulated net operational cashflow projections to April 2022 in accordance with the revised mechanised mine plan ‘mine plan’ announced on 30 March 2021.

PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION TO RAISE £1,762,539.81 GROSS

Application of funds

The net cash raised from the Placing and Subscription will provide funds for the following:

  • Payment of the $1 million advance to Atlas under the Atlas Deed of Variation upon execution of documents amending the ICA between Atlas and Mercuria.
  • To bridge mining and operational costs at Baita Plai to accommodate for shipping schedules forcing a combined shipment of concentrate produced across July and August 2021.
  • Seed capital required for near term production pipeline projects in both Romania and in Southern Africa on which the Company will update the market at the appropriate time.
  • Legal costs.
  • UK corporate costs.

Admission of and dealings in the Placing and Subscription Shares

Application has been made to AIM for the Placing and Subscription Shares, which will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM (‘Admission’) in two tranches. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealing will commence in respect of the issue of 5,611,110 of the Placing and all 3,580,952 of the Subscription Shares on or around 13 August 2021 (the ‘First Admission’) and that Admission will become effective and dealing will commence in respect of the issue of 18,784,760 being the balance of the Placing Shares on or around 24 August 2021 (the ‘Second Admission’). The Placing and Subscription is conditional on Admission.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Placing and Subscription to raise £1,762,539.81 & Baita Plai Operational Update Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 10 August 2021 Vast Resources plc(“Vast” or the “Company”) Placing and Subscription to raise £1,762,539.81 before costsBaita Plai Operational Update Vast Resources plc, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Impel NeuroPharma Announces Publication of Pivotal Phase 3, Open-Label Stop 301 Study of INP104 ...
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
DraftKings Reaches Agreement to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an All-Stock Transaction
Resonant Appoints Mike Conry as Vice President of Product Development
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board