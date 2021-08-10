Placing and Subscription to raise £1,762,539.81 & Baita Plai Operational Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce it has raised £1,762,539.81 gross through a placing (the ‘Placing’) and a subscription (the ‘Subscription’) of 27,976,822 ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 6.3p per Ordinary Share (the ‘Placing and Subscription Shares’). The Placing was for 24,395,870 Ordinary Shares and was undertaken by the Company’s joint broker, Axis Capital Markets Ltd (‘Axis’). The Subscription was for 3,580,952 Ordinary Shares. As consideration Axis will be issued with 481,000 warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 16p per Ordinary Share at any time prior to 9 August 2023.

The Company would also like to provide an operational update on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania and in particular that it is currently on schedule to meet accumulated net operational cashflow projections to April 2022 in accordance with the revised mechanised mine plan ‘mine plan’ announced on 30 March 2021.

PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION TO RAISE £1,762,539.81 GROSS

Application of funds

The net cash raised from the Placing and Subscription will provide funds for the following:

Payment of the $1 million advance to Atlas under the Atlas Deed of Variation upon execution of documents amending the ICA between Atlas and Mercuria.

To bridge mining and operational costs at Baita Plai to accommodate for shipping schedules forcing a combined shipment of concentrate produced across July and August 2021.

Seed capital required for near term production pipeline projects in both Romania and in Southern Africa on which the Company will update the market at the appropriate time.

Legal costs.

UK corporate costs.





Admission of and dealings in the Placing and Subscription Shares

Application has been made to AIM for the Placing and Subscription Shares, which will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM (‘Admission’) in two tranches. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealing will commence in respect of the issue of 5,611,110 of the Placing and all 3,580,952 of the Subscription Shares on or around 13 August 2021 (the ‘First Admission’) and that Admission will become effective and dealing will commence in respect of the issue of 18,784,760 being the balance of the Placing Shares on or around 24 August 2021 (the ‘Second Admission’). The Placing and Subscription is conditional on Admission.